Drake Theater: Pippin

by BAILEY CORONIS

Drake University students are getting a chance to grow and strengthen their acrobatic skills in the extravagant and magical musical, Pippin.

Pippin, directed by Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Erin Horst, runs Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24 in the Performing Arts Hall of the Harmon Fine Arts Center. Performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Brent Nery plays Lewis and has a very physically demanding role onstage. He does lots of tumbling and is excited for the audience to experience all of the movement in this show.

“Every single one in the cast has their strengths in different areas, and for us to combine all of our strengths together makes this show even stronger and better,” Nery said.

Sydney Crutcher is portraying the Leading Player, who acts as a narrator and is on stage for a majority of the production. She has been able to grow, as Horst has prioritized dancing throughout the rehearsal process.

“Each dance has many moving parts that happen simultaneously so we have devoted most of our rehearsals to piecing those numbers together,” Crutcher said.

With opening night approaching, Crutcher is excited to get to share the story of Pippin.

“I have a deep love for this show and how odd it is,” Crutcher said. “I’m excited to share the absurdity.”

