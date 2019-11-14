Features

Drake celebrates first generation students

Photo by Tina Intarapanont | Staff Photographer
Vikram Sunderrajan

First-Year at Drake University studying Actuarial Science / Computer Science. Current President of Stalnaker Residence Hall and a National Merit Semi-Finalist from Naperville, Illinois.

Previous ArticleConservative group denied registered student status
Next ArticleUNITY creates indigenous peoples' map
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *