News

Student band releases first full-length debut album

Photo by Tina Intarapanont | Staff Photographer
Vikram Sunderrajan

First-Year at Drake University studying Actuarial Science / Computer Science. Current President of Stalnaker Residence Hall and a National Merit Semi-Finalist from Naperville, Illinois.

Previous ArticleNew Boys & Girls Club building brings in after-school opportunities
Next ArticleFall Forward: a celebration of development around Drake campus
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *