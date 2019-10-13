Student band releases first full-length debut album

by VIKRAM SUNDERRAJAN

Along with their respective majors in chemistry and public relations, junior Lucas Menke and senior Sam Kirkendall are the guitarists for Fall from Space, an alternative indie band originating in Des Moines. This band just released its first full-length album, I’ll Be Here If You Need Me. The band focuses on a variety of music genres, implementing blues, rock, funk and folk into their work.

“Our mission is to keep playing until it’s just not fun anymore,” Kirkendall said. “We acknowledge how difficult it can be for a band to make it big, so we make sure our music is the embodiment of just how much fun we have when playing.”

Fall from Space first formed in the summer of 2017. The now head singer had invited Menke, Kirkendall and the others to a cover session in his basement, hoping just to mess around. All members left with positive feelings about the experience, and they held more and more cover sessions throughout the rest of the summer. It was only after meeting up again during winter break and creating two original songs that they realized they could take this passion much further. Thus, Fall from Space was born.

The following summer, the friends created an EP bearing the same name of their group. This EP houses five original songs, two of which are completely reimagined in the latest album. These two songs are “Lola” and “The Road.”

Regarding the creation of the album, Kirkendall and Menke explained in detail the processes behind recording, mixing and resolving the final product.

In early April of 2019, the group reached out to Flat Black Studios in Iowa City, requesting a 4-day reservation for mid-August. When the time finally came, they spent 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day recording, mixing, editing, adjusting and perfecting the album. On the final day, an audio engineer was hired to come in and fix any finishing touches.

As for the recording process, the band took an approach that isn’t as common anymore. The whole band recorded at once, then listened to the recording, pointed out which parts need the most practice, and focus in on those parts. As is with most bands, they recorded separately for the final product, but the initial ensemble recording is something not widely done anymore, and it plays into the unified sound within the album, enhancing the quality.

Kirkendall and Menke recounted the times staying in the attic at night, and waking up in the morning to get right back to work.

“The crickets were so loud it was crazy,” Menke and Kirkendall said.

After the album was done, a cover was needed. They hired multiple artists using Fiverr to get the artwork for the album. For the EP they had the hand-drawn artwork done by the drummer’s cousin. Both pieces can be viewed on any of their social media platforms. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

A fun Easter egg for the new album is that in one of the songs you can hear Kirkendall screaming at the top of his lungs for a short period of time. Listen in to find out which song!

The group will also be performing on Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m. in Vaudeville Mews, so be sure to catch the live performance to hear them in action.

