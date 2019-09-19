Weekly horoscope: Poetry that shares your sign

by LAUREL KRAMER

Astrology is just poetry at work in the universe— so for this week’s horoscope find out which famous poet shares your sun sign and read a bit of their poetry.

Aries

William Wordsworth — “For oft, when on my couch I lie In vacant or in pensive mood, They flash upon that inward eye Which is the bliss of solitude; And then my heart with pleasure fills, And dances with the daffodils.”

Taurus

William Shakespeare — “Love is not love which alters it when alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove: O no! It is an ever fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken; it is the star to every wandering bark whose worth’s unknown,”

Gemini

Ralph Waldo Emerson — “Far or forgot to me is near; Shadow and sunlight are the same; The vanished gods to me appear; And one to me are shame and fame.”

Cancer

Henry David Thoreau — The full-orbed moon with unchanged ray Mounts up the eastern sky, Not doomed to these short nights for aye, But shining steadily.

Leo

Percy Bysshe Shelley — “Rise like Lions after slumber In Unvanquishable number— Shake your chains to earth like dew Which in sleep had fallen on you— Ye are many— they are few”

Virgo

Claude McKay — “There is joy in the woods just now, The leaves are whispers of song, And the birds make mirth on the bough And music the whole day long,”

Libra

Samuel Taylor Coleridge — “Yon crescent Moon, as fixed as if it grew In its own cloudless, starless lake of blue; I see them all so excellently fair, I see, not feel, how beautiful they are!”

Scorpio

John Keats — “Bright star, would I were stedfast as thou art— Not in lone splendour hung aloft the night And watching, with eternal lids apart, Like nature’s patient, sleepless Eremite,”

Sagittarius

Emily Dickinson — “We never know how high we are Till we are called to rise; And then, if we are true to plan, Our statures touch the skies—”

Capricorn

Edgar Allen Poe — “Take this kiss upon the brow! And, in parting from you now, Thus much let me avow — You are not wrong, who deem That my days have been a dream;”

Aquarius

Lord Byron — “The moon, their mistress, had expir’d before; The winds were wither’d in the stagnant air, And the clouds perish’d; Darkness had no need Of aid from them—She was the Universe.”

Pisces

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow — “I breathed a song into the air, It fell to earth, I knew not where; For who has sight so keen and strong, That it can follow the flight of song?”