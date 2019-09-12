Weekly Horoscope: How to handle this week

by LAUREL CRAMER

Aries

Look up to the sky and breathe in the new air. The fall and all of its change is around you. There’s a difference between change and instability. Don’t invite chaos into your life just for chaos’ sake. Seek advice from those around you who have been a constant in your life before doing anything rash this week.

Taurus

The stress of a new routine is fading. You’re getting used to the flow of everything around you. Don’t resist the urge to unshoulder some of that anxiety. Your next weeks will be smooth and grounded. Enjoy the new energies that are filling your spaces.

Gemini

Telling you to just stop caring about others’ opinions is pointless, but it is true. You put so much stock in your image. Take a break from social media this week. Disconnect and unplug. Allow your actions to be products of yourself and not a reaction to please the world. Try getting off social media for the week.

Cancer

Don’t allow yourself to daydream the whole week in anticipation of the weekend. Be present even in the less exciting moments. Now is the time to work hard and put in the hours for the long term goals. Remember that these important things in our lives are cultivated in the small moments— so treasure them.

Leo

You love to speak your mind and that is what so many find attractive about you. Your unwavering sense of self is alluring. Still, remember that the line between honesty and rudeness can be a fine one. Think about how not everyone is as strong as you all the time. Show kindness in these next few days and weight your words carefully.

Virgo

This month will hold great joys for you! Please don’t pick them apart with your perfectionism. Enjoy the ride— I know that can be hard for you. You love to be in control and constantly tweaking things around you. Accept that even the things you have not curated are still perfect in their own way.

Libra

There are so many new faces in your life now a days. Some of them are going to be very important, but you have to be open to the possibility. You’ll form some tight bonds in the next few weeks. Be trusting that these new experiences will change you for good.

Scorpio

As the temperature drops, you are very aware of all the new relationships forming around you. Don’t be scared to allow some vulnerability in your life— it will open you up to new people and things. You love your tough shell, but there are people waiting to get through to you. See where these opportunities take you.

Sagittarius

Your constant need for stimulus is making you feel like you’re drowning right now. Remember that you’re human like everyone else and it is okay to put some things down. Only keep doing what is good for you, and stop letting negative activities fill your calendar. Trust that you know what you need right now.

Capricorn

You are already so hard at work and it’s only week three of school. Remember the altruistic things you love doing. Put some time into your hobbies— paint a bad picture, go rollerblading, set a personal record on a video game. This is what you need in your life right now. Have a little bit of fun— the work will always wait for you.

Aquarius

You are a new person this season. There has been a rebirth and there are new wants and needs growing within you. Do not suppress them. Lean into this change and listen to the inner monologue inside yourself. There is an ease that comes with intuitive living. The only difficult part is giving yourself permission to do what you can.

Pisces

You constantly allow others highs and lows to overlap your emotions. This makes you very empathetic and thoughtful, but leaves you vulnerable to damage from other energies. Take a break at the end of each day and examine what is really yours and what is a product of someone else. You will figure it out, I promise.