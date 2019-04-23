The Process Behind Painted Street

By ISABELLA BOWMAN



Painted street is one of Drake’s most popular events where students from all areas of campus come together to throw paint, decorate squares with their clubs and organizations and form memories forever.

Painted street is arguably the biggest event on campus and a lot of planning goes on before and during it. Relays offers events such as the Relays carnival and painting painted street.

“I’m most excited about the carnival just because there’s so much going on, we’ll have inflatables, yummy food,” Kayley Weiland, a sophomore and SAB co-chair said. “Bubble soccer which I’m most excited for, and lots more fun activities.”

The theme is ‘live colorfully’ which means that the painted street squares will also follow the theme. The theme not only encompasses all that street painting is but also addresses some issues we have had on our campus this year.

The painting of squares is a big part of painted street, it allows organizations to show their Drake spirit and they are always amazing to see.

“My favorite square from last year was the one of Mario Cart on rainbow road,” Weiland said. “It was so creative and different but I think I love all the squares one painted street last year because its just so bright and cheerful to see.”

“I’ve always loved painted street,” SAB member and Relays co-chair Sloan Nickel said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for organizations to display what makes them special to the Drake student body and to potential students and it’s a great opportunity to see everything all put together and everyone come together as a community, which is something we try to strive for at drake.”

The process for choosing the theme goes through the Relays co-chair and committee, where they discuss potential ideas and how it ties into the culture of Drake for the year.

“Well my co-chair and I worked on it but I kind of had the idea for it and planned it in my head for a while so the theme this year is live colorfully,” Nickel said. “I think we were just hoping one to kind of step away from the past themes and kind of focus more on what relays represents and less on some of the track stuff so its more applicable for the whole student body. Then two it’s especially relevant with everything we’ve especially with last semester and the paint it black movement.”