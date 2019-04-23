“Pet Semetary” Remake Adds Little to Original Story

By CAMERON BOLTON

Pet Semetary



Normally, I’d start my review with a basic outline of what happens before going into my thoughts and feelings. Except, given that the advertising wasn’t exactly shy about telling you what the plot is for both this movie and the original, I don’t think that’s necessary. Instead, I’m just going to launch right into the good and bad qualities of this movie.

While the original film was about 90% the novel, probably owing to Stephen King himself writing the screenplay, this remake plays more fast and loose with the source material. Most of the changes I would call superficial, such as how in this version it’s Ellie (Laurence Jeté) who gets killed and not Gage (Hugo and Lucas Lavoie). The reason why I call that superficial is because no matter who gets killed, the film still explores the story’s themes of how it’s a father’s duty to protect his child or how different people react to grief. However, there is one major, non-superficial change that totally ruins this new version for me.

The main problem with this remake is that it lacks the original’s heart. The hardest part to watch in the original film, for me at least, wasn’t anything to do with the supernatural, but the all too mundane horror of the story. Like losing a beloved family member when their so young, a father slowly being driven insane by grief, or Rachel’s (Amy Seimetz) story about her sister Zelda (Alyssa Brooke Levine, an actual girl this time). Which this new version glosses over in favor of more zombie action.

Besides that, my only other big problem with this movie is that Jud (John Lithgow) comes across as way too creepy this time around. As opposed to the original film and novel, where he was very much this warm and friendly old man that you’d love to live next door to. Except for the part where he’s the one who shows Louis the ancient burial ground, but that wasn’t entirely his fault. Because the burial ground does have the power to influence people’s minds, something that’s more heavily implied here than in the original film.

Now, there are in fact some improvements to the original film. For one, Jason Clarke is a much better actor than Dale Midkiff. The scenes with Victor Pascow (Obssa Ahmed) are more suitable eerie and solemn, unlike in the original where the intended impact was ruined by cheesy special effects and the actor always having this slight smile, even when he should be serious. Though those few positive elements aren’t enough to prevent this remake from ultimately being pointless. This new version adds nothing to the story. The only thing that would have made this remake more pointless is if it was a shot-for-shot remake.

Something that I find interesting about the decision to remake Pet Semetary and It, which I did actually enjoy, is that the filmmakers have to deal with the high expectations of remaking something so beloved. Why would anyone want to deal with that pressure? Instead, they should just remake all the Stephen King film adaptions that were never good to begin with. So, with that in mind, I have two words for you. Maximum Overdrive.



129 yellow flags border Helmick Commons to represent the number of people who die every day in the United States because of suicide.

Suicide is an epidemic, but many believe there is hope and awareness on Drake University’s campus.

Drake University’s second annual Suicide Prevention Week took place April 8-13. Events include a wide range of activities including cupcakes with counselors, a volunteer performance art night called “Share My Story”, a screening of the animated movie “Inside Out”, a diversity and suicide prevention talk, renowned speaker Kevin Hines and the suicide prevention walk. All events were hosted by Drake Rise Up.

Drake Rise Up is a campus campaign, that was created solely by Abbie Gartland last year. Gartland created the movement when she noticed there was a lack of suicide awareness on campus.

Drake Rise Up collaborated with student senate, student activities board, unity roundtable, resident halls association and resident hall’s executive counsel this year to put on the various events.

“I had a little seed of an idea and everybody watered it,” Gartland said. “Everyone was so supportive. I could not have done this on my own.”

Drake Rise Up got its name from the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day. The premise of the campaign is to take the pledge and “rise up for you”.

Casey Hutchins is an active, first-year member of the Drake Rise Up committee.

“We’re a community now – everyone who has worked on this committee,” Hutchins said. “We’ve all done so much for it. Everybody who’s helped with it, every person who we’re working with deserves praise. I am very passionate about mental health. I am an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention awareness – it’s just something I want to bring to light on campus.”

Hutchins also said that he personally deals with mental illness and has attempted suicide.

“All my life, there’s suicide surrounding it. My uncle passed from suicide, a couple people from my high school passed from suicide so it’s been something I’ve been a big advocate for,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins is the creator of the “Share My Story” event. Not only did he run the event, he also participated in the event as a performer to share his story about suicide.

Gartland said Drake’s suicide prevention week has garnered more interest this year than last. Gartland and Hutchins believe there’s a connection to the suicide that occurred on campus last semester.

“So many people were affected by it on Drake’s campus that I think a lot more people are interested and willing to help,” Gartland said.

Dr. Mark Kloberdanz is the Director of Counseling at Drake University. He is in his eighth year here and has worked previously at other colleges and a veteran’s hospital. He stated that last year the counseling center met with 504 students and logged over 2,500 hours of counseling. Dr. Kloberdanz said the best part of the job is the journey watching the students grow.

A total of five people work at Drake University health center. The staff include one front desk employee, two nurse practitioners and two counselors. There is also a psychiatrist who is a former Drake graduate that comes in four hours a week, but mostly handles medication management.

“Because of the volume of people, we see, we are very well connected with the community,” Kloberdanz said. “ We know a lot of the practitioners out there. When we get a student, who needs a higher level of care than we can provide, we plug them into a person, instead of a place.”

The counseling center urges anyone contemplating suicide or feeling depressed, anxious, or sad to schedule an appointment.

“This whole awareness via suicide awareness or just mental health awareness – it’s very important to get that word out there that nobody has left out, nobody has to feel that lonely, no one has to feel that desperate,” Kloberdanz said. “There are people out there that care.”

