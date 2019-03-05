The benefits of double majoring

By OLIVIA HECKER

It’s not uncommon for students at a higher education institution to consider committing to more than one major. Double majoring is seen by many as a way to diversify your level of knowledge. With many options for majors, it may be hard to only choose one. Ask almost any Drake student what their major is, and one will likely hear more than a single word response.

Nick Mitchell is a first-year student at Drake double majoring in Computer Science & Data Analytics. Although he is already double majoring, he is looking into adding a minor outside of those fields. Mitchell decided to commit to these two majors when he saw a lot of overlap between the two fields.

“A lot people had spoken to me about double majoring while I was still considering going to Drake,” Mitchell said. “Of course it will also look great on a resume.”

Mitchell would recommend double majoring to incoming first-years or those considering it, especially if the fields the student is looking into double majoring in are similar.

“There will be a lot of overlap, so it won’t be a lot of extra work,” Mitchell said.

Senior Riddhi Soni, double majoring in Psychology and Neuroscience, said she wanted to double major because psychology and neuroscience complement each other “very well in terms of science.”

Soni plans on attending medical school after graduating from Drake. Throughout her college career at Drake, Soni shadowed doctors from the Atlantis Fellowship abroad in Patras, Greece and also had a chance to intern as a Direct Support Professional in Des Moines at Mainstream Living. Soni believes double majoring will help her in her near future with medical school.

“Double majoring helps make me a well-rounded student and able to see things from a different perspective,” Soni said.

Like Mitchell, Soni recommended other students get out of their comfort zones and double major if it is something they are passionate about.

Leigh Carlson, a first-year student at Drake, is not only double majoring but also triple minoring. Leigh is majoring in International Business and International Relations. Her three minors are Spanish, Economics and Studio Art. Carlson said although no one particularly recommended double majoring or triple minoring to her, Drake has made it very easy for her pursue this.

Carlson stated that by having such a wide range of majors and minors, Drake has allowed her to explore her interest and gain a diverse range of knowledge.

“Double majoring is also very beneficial to me because of the two available fields that pair my different interests,” Carlson said.

Drake University offers over 140 majors in six colleges and schools: College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Public Administration, School of Education, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and the Law School.

Drake recommends students meeting with their advisor or a representative within their field of interest to consult with about your career plans and discuss different majors, minors or concentrations.

