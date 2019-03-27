Student senate executive candidates announce platforms

Nick Johnston - Student Body President Candidate
Nick Johnston - Student Body President Candidate
Nick Johnston’s platform includes doing better as a campus, improving student resources and civic engagement. In order to do better as a campus, Johnston hopes to empower the Student Equity Action Partners. The organization, of which Johnston is a member, helped plan the DU Better rally last semester. Another element to Johnston’s platform is expanding student resources. One idea to do so would be including the counseling center number on the back of student ID cards. “I am an RA in carpenter hall and I know that the student transition can sometimes be really rough and that’s why I want to, on the back of student IDs, put the counseling center number, so that students always have that information close at hand,” Johnston said. “I really want to make sure that students feel supported in the residence halls.” The final focus of Johnston’s platform is improving civic engagement. In order to improve civic engagement, Johnston stated that he wants to “make sure that we have forums discussing political issues with politics students who have been trained to engage civically and who have the tools to talk about issues without attacking people who are expressing them.” Johnston said that he hopes students will use these skills in their own political discussions on campus.
Giada Morresi - Student Body President Candidate
Giada Morresi - Student Body President Candidate
Giada Morresi’s platform is focusing on vision, mission and action. Morresi stated that, with vision, she believes student senate needs to be transparent prior to actions they take. “So, in my first 100 days as student body president I plan to release an agenda to the student body, the administration and whoever would like to see it in order to receive feedback, input, insight so that we have their buyin as soon as we move forward with our projects and initiatives,” Morresi said. Morresi’s platform also focuses on mission, with a specific look into equity and inclusion. “An area of focus is equity and inclusion, and not just to say it as a buzzword, but to really hand the mike to the people who are doing the good work and empower their voices, and uplift their voices, and support the work that’s being done and also frame as a community what our values are and where we define hateful and harmful speech,” Morresi said. The final element to Morresi’s campaign in action, specifically her commitment to take it. “I’ve also, from my previous senate campaigns, have fulfilled every promise that I’ve made in a campaign which isn't something that a lot of other candidates can say, so I’m really proud of that,” Morresi said.
Kiley Roach - Vice President of Student Life Candidate
Kiley Roach - Vice President of Student Life Candidate
Kiley Roach’s campaign has three central points: intentionality, public relations and leveling the playing field. In order to ensure that senate’s actions are intentional, Roach wants to revive the senate vision statement. “As the vice president of student life I want to resurrect the vision statement, and in doing so that’s going to bring us under one vision and one mission and really just have us better embody the values that the student body wants us to have,” Roach said. Roach is also focusing on public relations because the VPSL is in charge of hiring the PR team. With a focus on public relations, Roach hopes to make senate more transparent and visible with an updated website. Regarding leveling the playing field, Roach stated that she believes that it is not right for senate to be elevated above other organizations on campus. “Senate is supposed to work in tandem with other student organizations, we are not supposed to stampede over them, we are not supposed to impede them from doing the things they want to do,” Roach said. “It is our job to fund them and approve student organization in general, but at the same time we have an obligation to collaborate with the student body.”
Nate Wright - Student Body Treasurer Candidate
Nate Wright - Student Body Treasurer Candidate
Nate Wright’s platform involves supporting innovative ideas, creating a more efficient funding process and showing that he is qualified to be student body treasurer. An innovative idea of Wright is to move to student senators receiving ipads at meetings rather than printing a large amount of paper at each Thursday meeting. “It’s a big cost upfront but I think saving that much paper every week is not only good for the planet, but also in the long run will save money,” Wright said. In order to ensure a more efficient funding process, Wright stated that he will move to have SFAC on Monday nights to allow organizations more time to have their funding approved.
Kayley Weiland - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate
Kayley Weiland - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate
Kayley Weiland has prioritized communication, inclusion and collaboration and advancement for her platform. Weiland focused on communication, stating that having a better understanding of student feedback will help her to implement programming students really want to see on campus. Regarding inclusion, Weiland stated, “I want everyone to feel represented here at Drake and make sure that everyone feels that they are home here.” In order to better collaboration and advancement, Weiland advocates for a better relationship with the Drake neighborhood. “I also want to reach out to the Drake neighborhood so that when you graduate you don’t feel like you just have only the people here at Drake, but you have the Drake neighborhood as well,” Weiland said.
Joanna Drake - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate
Joanna Drake - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate
Joanna Drake’s platform is focused on collaboration, student involvement and diversity and inclusion. Drake stated that, “having collaboration be one of my points, I feel that it’s important for us to, as a campus, stand together and show off what we have and make sure that students can find where they want to go.” Drake also advocated for increased student involvement in the decision making process regarding SAB events. Regarding equity and inclusion, Drake shared, “I’m an African-American woman on a white campus so I feel like it’s very important to have representation, especially after what happened last semester with the paint it black movement.”
Jessica Ehm - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate
Jessica Ehm - Vice President of Student Activities Candidate