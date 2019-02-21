Feb. 21 2019 Student Senate Meeting Report

By, WILL BREDENSTEINER

Drake University’s 32nd Student Senate



In coordination with the Drake Environmental Action League, Student Body President Jose Garcia-Fuerte is working towards making Drake more environmentally sustainable with regards to energy efficiency.

The Student Development Fund, from which the Student Senate pulls funds from for one-time funding requests, currently has 59 percent of its budget remaining at $28,496. One can apply for one-time funding requests on the Student Senate’s webpage at drakesenate.com.

Occupational Therapy student Sara Schankerman came to Senate to request funds to present research findings at the National American Occupational Therapy Association Conference in New Orleans. Schankerman requested $900 to cover travel, registration and lodging. In total, around 20 Drake students will be attending the conference and only one other student has requested funds from Senate. Schankerman will be receiving academic credit for attending the conference. There was deliberation among the Senate as to whether they should allocate student funds to academic credit and whether any of the other 20 students have the same right to come to the Senate and request the same funds.

For academic credit, it is against Student Senate’s bylaws to allocate funds if credit is involved, but last semester the Senate did approve the Self Care Fair even though the coordinator was receiving academic credit.

“We should at some point should have been more conscious about the consequence and precedent,” Vice President Bakari Caldwell said. The motion did not pass.

Drake Outdoor Leadership Club came to Senate to request $2,192.50 to cover travel and registration costs for their conservation trip to Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Twelve students are expected to go.

Part of the trip is “working with the American Chestnut Foundation we (DOLC) will help plant seeds for the spring season and aid in their efforts to restore a species that has been historically and culturally important in America.”

There were some concerns that this trip was a Spring Break trip rather than a conservation trip, but it was brought up by Senator Ian Klein, “It is a trip that just happens to be over Spring Break.”

It was proposed and passed to strike $100 from the motion because there were days over the trip where conservation service was not being conducted. The motion overall was passed.

Movement Ministry came to seek organizational approval to be an official group on campus. The purpose of Movement Ministry is to “move in a deeper relationship with Jesus and others through devotion, service and community.”

Movement Ministry meetings are open to all regardless of religious affiliation and will seek on promoting awareness of mental health issues. The group was not approved, but one many contact Danella Sahadeo if they are still interested in joining.

Psi Chi came to seek organizational approval to be an official group on campus. The purpose of Psi Chi is to “encourage, stimulate and maintain excellence in scholarships of the individual members in all fields, particularly in psychology, and to advance the science of psychology.”

Psi Chi members must be a second semester sophomore or higher and have a GPA of 3.40 or above. Psi Chi is open to psychology majors and minors. Psi Chi plans on putting on events such as panels. Psi Chi was approved as an official student organization. One may contact Michelle Gereau if interested.

Student Senate meets in Cowles Library, in “The Fishbowl” Room 201, on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Students can also view the meeting at live.drake.edu/dbs/. All are permitted to attend or watch.

