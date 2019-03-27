Camp Kamala comes to Drake

On March 28, Kamala Harris announced that her Iowa campaign will have student and youth organizing training on five college campuses across the state, including Drake University. This is the first program of its kind organize and train students this election season, the program will take place on April 16-18 and is called Camp Kamala. There will be an application to participate in the program, and according to a press release, the goal is to “harness the organizing power of students before they head home for the summer.”

Harris and her team acknowledge the role the youth voting bloc plays and learning civic engagement.

“Students and young people in Iowa are going to play a critical organizing role in the caucuses,” Harris said. “I hope you’ll join our team in April to learn more about the campaign and how to get involved.”

The training will involve educating students and youth of the caucus process and how to organize fellow students in the coming year. They will also hear about Team Kamala’s organizing strategy.

“Our campaign is working to organize young Iowans who are the future of the country,” Will Dubbs, Kamala Harris Iowa State Director, said. “I am proud that we will be able to utilize the excitement around Kamala’s campaign heading into the critical summer months.”

According to the campaign, students and young Iowans are encouraged to apply to take part in the program here: https://action.kamalaharris.org/signup/camp-kamala/. The application closes on April 13 and participants will be accepted on a rolling basis.



