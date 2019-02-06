Off-Campus Housing Options

By PHONG LY

College is likely the first time most students will be away from their family. Getting a place to stay is many students’ first thing to do. With so many options both on campus and off campus, the journey to finding a place can be overwhelming. Here at Drake, students are required to stay on campus if they have only been out of high school for less than two years. With this, most students don’t have to deal with housing their first two years at Drake. But after their sophomore year, most Drake students start to look for options to live off-campus, and many look to save on the cost.

Many students decide to live in West Village. Sophomore Marisa Owens said she started thinking about the option since her first year at Drake.

“I have a lot of upperclassmen friends who live in West Village so I was over there a lot,” Owens said. “But I never really looked into it until my roommates decided to this year.”

Owens has three other roommates, and they are looking at some other options, both of them not owned by Drake. Their two options include one apartment at Forest Avenue Village and a townhouse in between West Village and Greek Street.

“My roommates found it on Facebook and they toured it over J-term when I wasn’t here,” Owens said. “It’s definitely cheaper than West Village.”

At the moment, Owens and her roommates have not decided on a housing option yet.

“My roommates are waiting until I tour the places and I haven’t had time to do that yet,” Owens said. “I think we are leaning towards the townhouse more because we are thinking about getting a cat.”

Most apartments around the Drake area make you pay a deposit fee for a pet. For Forest Avenue Village, that fee is $250.

Owens said she is a little worried about the process, as one of her roommates is studying abroad next semester.

“I’m worried because we are still figuring out a place that she could sublease it to someone when she was gone,” Owens said.

Some students are looking for a different route to their housing junior year. Sophomore Ken Nguyen is considering becoming a residence assistance (RA).

“I am currently going through the RA process to see if I’m eligible to become an RA,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he is currently still making housing decisions, as his fraternity brothers in Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) need more members to live in one of their satellite houses.

“I haven’t given much thought to it yet,” Nguyen said. “Right now, I’m thinking if the RA position does not work out, I’ll come and live in the house.”

Nguyen said he is excited for his junior year, as he thinks every year is a “new adventure.” He recommended that students who might still be looking for an off-campus housing option talk to upperclassmen who live in different housing or to talk to RAs.

Students who are also looking for housing can also explore Drake Real Estate. They offer apartments and houses that are owned by Drake University for rent to full-time students enrolled at the University. Drake Real Estate’s properties are located adjacent to the campus perimeter and are within short-distance walking to campus. Their office is located in Old Main, room 101. Students could also contact Kara Wilcoxon (kara.wilcoxon@drake.edu​) from Drake Real Estate for more information.

