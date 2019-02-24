Life lessons from popular movies

By GRACE BAUMIESTER

Ever since I was young, my family would go to the movies. Even though the prices of popcorn and tickets changed, the fact that my family went never did. We would swarm to the screen like moths drawn to a flame. Whether we saw the films through Blockbuster, the television or now Netflix we would always come back for a glimpse of another life. Every film had a message or a theme. To be completely honest, I am a sucker for uplifting movies. Movies that are unrealistically wrapped in a bow show me a glimpse of a world unlike my own in which I have no influence over the outcome.

My all-time favorite movie is The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Many people haven’t seen the movie, yet it has something about it that has an unshakeable hold on me. I believe this is due to the message that it portrays to anyone who is watching. For those who have never seen it, the movie is about a man named Walter who works for Time magazine. Walter always daydreams about what his life could be like. Due to a series of events, he goes on his own adventures and eventually stops daydreaming about what his life could be life. This is because instead of walking the edge of the unknown, he takes the plunge and his life is better for it.

I am a more introverted person, so sometimes I can hold back when I want to say or do something. Afterwards, I always have the question, “What would have happened if I put myself out there and take the risk?” This movie puts that question to the test and shows that sometimes it is best to put yourself into a new experience. You could avoid so many contemplative showers if you just trusted your gut and let loose.

The idea of putting yourself in a new and uncomfortable situation is daunting. I always measure the pros and cons of what will happen if I take a risk. Whether it was on orientation day and I was introducing myself or just joining a different club on campus, my nerves controlled my actions. However, what I never seem to weigh is the unknown benefits that could come from these situations. I suppose this is because since I didn’t take the risk, I could never even begin to know what the benefits from the situation might have been.

“Don’t risk it for the biscuit” is a common phrase that I have heard many times. However, what I have learned from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is that sometime you must risk it for the metaphorical biscuit. When life gives you lemons, you don’t spend time wondering if people will like it before you start squeezing them. No, you grab the lemons and make the lemonade because, who knows, maybe everyone loves lemonade and they are super thirsty. So, make that lemonade and risk it for the biscuit, because is a life without risk but full of regrets worth it? I don’t think so.