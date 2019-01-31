Clubs and organizations at Drake University offer students opportunities to explore their interest and develop new hobbies

By TARYN RIPPLE

College years are largely regarded as an opportunity for individuals to expand their horizons and learn new things about themselves and the world around them. In order to develop such knowledge, college students are often encouraged to join school clubs to pick up an enjoyable extracurricular activity and to hone existing skills, gain experience and discover new interests. Thus, it’s no surprise that a great number of students here at Drake keep themselves busy through the many clubs, organizations and activities offered on campus.

One organization available to Drake students is Paws for a Cause, a club that collaborates with the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Des Moines.

“Our goal is to partner student enthusiasm for volunteering with the ARL to promote animal welfare,” says club president, Phelps Hawley.

Being a member of Paws for a Cause is a possible way for students to earn volunteer hours in addition to having a positive impact on the Des Moines community. The group offers service experience by helping needy animals and it is one many believe is fun and meaningful as well.

The Paws for a Cause club holds volunteer orientations on the Drake campus to encourage and facilitate the process of becoming an Animal Rescue League volunteer. The group has additional plans to host and coordinate more promotional and informational events in the future. Hawley says that the club is always looking to increase its membership size, so students are free to join Paws for a Cause at any time during the school year.

In addition to this organization dedicated to the promotion of animal welfare, a Drake University improvisation group is a club available for those who are more theatrically inclined. Maria Gnoza of the D+ Improv Troupe says that her favorite part of this club is the people.

“I trust my teammates on and off the stage,” Gnoza said. “We are a pretty tight-knit group, and we aren’t afraid to fail in front of each other.”

According to Gnoza, auditions for the improv group are held at the beginning of the school year, and the group performs throughout the year and often collaborates with other student organizations. Gnoza says that an objective of the D+ Improv Troupe is to help its members further develop their acting abilities. Improvisational skills are an important talent for an actor to have in their repertoire, and the Drake improv group strives to help its participants hone that ability. By being involved in the club and participating in their shows, members of D+ feel that they can become more versatile and confident actors.

Students at Drake have a number of groups and activities at their disposal. Paws for a Cause and the D+ Improv Troupe are just a couple of the many organizations available to the student body. If one is looking to find a new hobby or interest by joining an extracurricular club, then there are a number of options available to them at Drake.