Fantasy Football Week 13: Players to Start/Sit

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Russell Wilson vs. 49ers

In week 12, Wilson threw for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Since week 5 Wilson hasn’t scored less than 18 points in standard leagues. He should have another strong game as the Seahawks are fighting for a playoff berth. In week 13 they are at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Since week 8, the 49ers defense has allowed 17.3 points and they currently rank 25th against opposing quarterbacks. Wilson is a safe QB1 this week.

Phillip Lindsay vs. Bengals

In week 12, Lindsay ran for a career-high 110 yards with 1 rushing touchdown. Lindsay has scored five total rushing touchdowns in the last five weeks. It’s clear that he’s a focal point on an offense that is playing for a spot in the playoffs. Lindsay has a nice matchup this week against a weak Bengals defense that ranks 31st against opposing fantasy running backs and has given up the most fantasy points to running backs since week 9. Expect big numbers from him.

D.J. Moore vs. Buccaneers

In week 12, Moore had 8 catches for 91 yards. The rookie wide receiver has slowly become the Panthers primary pass catcher with Devin Funchess injured. Moore ranks fourth in receiving yards over the past five weeks, and ranks sixth in fantasy points among wide receivers. This week Moore goes up against a soft Buccaneers defense that has been favorable to opposing wide receivers. They currently rank 27th against fantasy wide receivers and have allowed the 14th most fantasy points since week 8. If he’s still on the waiver wire you should pick him up for the playoffs.

Sit:

Matthew Stafford vs. Rams

In week 12, Stafford threw for 236 yards with 2 interceptions. He ended up scoring just five points in standard leagues. It’s been a rough stretch for Stafford as he’s turned the ball over at least once per game since week 8. The Lions offensive woes should continue as the Lions face the Rams defense this week without Marvin Jones (ruled out for the season). They will probably play catch up early which may warrant some garbage time points but he doesn’t garner attention as a starting quarterback anymore. If he’s your only quarterback heading into the playoffs, it may be best to start streaming or looking at other options on the waiver wire.

Tevin Coleman vs. Ravens

In week 12, Coleman had 8 carries for six yards without a rushing touchdown. Since week 10 Coleman hasn’t posted more than seven fantasy points in standard leagues and he hasn’t surpassed 58 rushing yards in that time span. He had bell-cow running back expectations following Devonta Freeman’s injury and he hasn’t lived up to the hype. This week Coleman will face a strong Baltimore Ravens defense that ranks third against opposing fantasy running backs.

Allen Robinson vs. Giants

In week 12, Robinson had 2 catches for 37 yards. Since his monster 133-yard, two touchdown game against the Lions in week 10, Robinson has a combined for just 5 catches and 76 yards. The Giants have a surprisingly effective defense giving up the seventh fewest points to fantasy wide receivers and allowing just eight touchdowns to wide receivers. With Trubisky day-to-day with a shoulder injury it’s difficult to trust Robinson in your starting lineup.