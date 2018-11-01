Third robber in last month strikes Drake neighborhood

BY KIM BATES

Another campus robbery occurred in the late evening of Nov. 1. This is the third campus robbery in four weeks.

The robbery took place on the pathway to Greek Street, behind Drake’s West Village. Two Drake students were robbed at gunpoint, but neither of them was harmed in the incident.

A Bulldog Alert was released at 8:42 p.m., saying a report of the robbery was received and that Drake students should expect an increase in police presence. A follow-up Bulldog Alert was released at 8:56 p.m., saying that the suspect had left the area. The suspect was described as an African-American male between the ages of 25-30 years old, 220 pounds and wearing an orange sweatshirt.

Mid-morning of Nov. 2, Martin sent out an email detailing the incident and offering consolation.

“I want to assure all of you that I am committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment in which you can live and learn,” Martin said. “That is my first priority and it is a commitment shared by Drake Public Safety and the University’s entire administrative team.

“This is the third robbery that has taken place near campus in the last four weeks. It appears that some individual or individuals are targeting our neighborhood and that requires extra vigilance from all of us until the police have captured the perpetrator(s).”

It is unknown if or how these incidents are connected. On campus there is an extension of SafeRide hours. Extra lighting and security cameras are being put in place for extra security. Off-duty Des Moines Police will be patrolling the area on weeknights and weekends to ensure safety of students and residents.

“I again give thanks that our students were not physically injured, and I assure all of you that we are working as hard as we can on this,” Martin said.

In the email supplied by Martin, there is a list of resources and tips on how to stay safe on campus. They are as follows.