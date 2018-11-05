Fantasy Football weekly column

Week 9 Start/Sit

By, ANDY ORTON

Start:

Jared Goff vs. NO

In week 8 Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns against the Packers. This week, Goff and the Rams’ offense should post similar numbers as last week to keep up with the Saints’ high-powered offense. The Saints’ defense ranks 30th against fantasy quarterbacks allowing 23.7 fantasy points per game and a quarterback rating of 107.7 in New Orleans. The Rams expect to get Cooper Kupp back as well, which will further help Goff’s production in week 9.

Lamar Miller vs. DEN

In week 8 Miller finished with 18 carries for 133 yards and one touchdown against the Dolphins. This week Miller and the Texans face a weak Broncos defense that ranks 23rd against fantasy running backs. They’ve allowed eight running backs to either score a rushing touchdown or rush for 90 yards this season. Expect Miller to have another strong showing this week.

Courtland Sutton vs. Texans

Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans this week. This opens up Sutton to be the undisputed no. 2 receiver on the Broncos. In week 8 Sutton had three receptions for 78 yards against the Chiefs. It’s clear that the Broncos are looking to get Sutton more involved in the offense as he is targeted three to six times per week. A large share of Thomas’ targets should go Sutton’s way. Sutton is one of the bright spots in an otherwise mediocre offense. Look for him to prove he’s worth the investment in week 9.

Sit:

Marcus Mariota vs. DAL

In week 7 (Titans had a bye in week 8) Mariota threw for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception. This season has been a disappointment for him as he currently ranks 34th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. It doesn’t help that Mariota has had very little production this year scoring more than 14 points once this season. This week Mariota and the Titans face a Cowboys defense that ranks 10th against fantasy quarterbacks while allowing the second fewest points per drive.

LeSean McCoy vs. CHI

McCoy’s disappointing season continued in week 8. He had 12 carries for 13 yards and no touchdowns against the Patriots. This season he’s totaled 257 rushing yards and 167 receiving yards with no touchdowns. This week McCoy and the Bills face a talented Chicago Bears defense. The Bears rank third against fantasy running backs allowing just 3.49 yards per carry, and the only defense yet to allow a rushing touchdown. While the heavy workload still gives McCoy value, expect another weak showing in week 9.

Calvin Ridley vs. WSH

In week 7 (Falcons had a bye in week 8) Ridley finished with five receptions for 43 yards and no touchdowns. Since week 4, Ridley has been irrelevant in fantasy. In weeks 5-7 Ridley didn’t find the end zone and had no more than 47 receiving yards. It remains to be seen if he can regain the production he had at the beginning of the season, but currently, he’s trending downward. Have patience in the rookie wide receiver, but be cautious to start him this week.

PHOTO OF SUTTON IN ACTION | COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS