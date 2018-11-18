Fantasy Football Week 12 Column: Players to Start/Sit

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Kirk Cousins vs. GB

In week 11, Cousins threw for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 2 interceptions. This was his first week with multiple interceptions as a Viking and his fifth in five games. Despite the underwhelming performance as of late, Cousins and the Vikings will need to rely on their passing game to keep up with Aaron Rodgers. Expect a high scoring game which puts him firmly in the QB1 conversation.

Gus Edwards vs. OAK

In week 11, Edwards recorded 17 carries for 115 yards and 1 touchdown. With Lamar Jackson getting the start for an injured Flacco (hip), the Ravens heavily utilized the zone-read. Edwards was the primary running back in these packages. Alex Collins, the starting running back, had just 7 carries for 18 yards and a rushing touchdown. If Jackson gets the start, expect another busy day for Edwards. In week 12, the Ravens play the Raiders who rank 25th against fantasy running backs.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. PIT

In week 11, Sanders had four receptions for 56 yards and 0 touchdowns. He has been in a rut since his 21-point performance in week 7. In his last three games, Sanders hasn’t exceeded 57 receiving yards or scored more than five points in standard leagues. With a strong share of the targets and a revenge game against his former team, Sanders should expect to have a bounce-back week. He’s a WR2 this week.

Sit:

Matthew Stafford vs. CHI

In week 11, Stafford threw for 220 yards and 1 touchdown. In his last three weeks, Stafford has recorded just 3 touchdowns and a measly 6 yards per attempt. The Lions’ offense will continue to struggle this week against a dominant Chicago Bears defense led by Khalil Mack, especially with their top receiver and top running back ruled out. There’s a chance for garbage-time points but he is no more than a mid-tier QB2.

Isaiah Crowell vs. BUF

In week 10 (Jets had a bye in week 11), Crowell rushed for 7 carries and 19 yards with 1 rushing touchdown. This was his second lowest carry total on the season, as he appears to be losing

playing time to Elijah McGuire. Crowell is touchdown dependent which doesn’t bode well considering he scored his first rushing touchdown since week 5. This week the Jets play the Patriots who have allowed the 10th fewest yards per carry to running backs since week 6.

Corey Davis vs. HOU

In week 11, Davis recorded just 2 receptions for 30 yards and 0 receiving touchdown. It’s been difficult to trust Davis this season, as he has had elite fantasy performances and followed it up with subpar weeks. In week 12, the Titans face a strong Houston Texans defense that ranks third against fantasy wide receivers. The last time the Titans faced the Texans, Davis recorded 5 receptions for 55 yards. Mariota is questionable to play this week, as he’s practicing day-to-day following a neck injury. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Davis’ value isn’t impacted too much.