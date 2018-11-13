Fantasy Football Players to Start/Sit: Week 11

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Jared Goff vs. KC

In week 10, Goff threw for 318 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. The Rams offense has been one of the most consistent this season. This week Goff and the Rams go up against the Chiefs in what’s expected to be one of the most exciting and high-scoring matchups of the season. Goff has outscored Mahomes since week 8 and should look to continue his strong production against the Chiefs’ 22nd ranked defense against quarterbacks.

David Johnson vs. OAK

In week 10, David Johnson looked to be back in elite form, rushing for 98 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. He also added seven receptions for 85 yards and a receiving touchdown. This week Johnson and the Cardinals go up against the Raiders defense who are 27th against fantasy running backs. Start Johnson with confidence and look for him to build off his strong performance in week 10.

TY Hilton vs. TEN

In week 10, TY Hilton had three receptions for 77 yards and 0 touchdowns. While Hilton has been a bit of a boom-or-bust play this season, he has a very good matchup against the Titans defense. While the Titans are strong against tight-ends and the run, they currently rank 31st against WR1s. Malcolm Butler, the Titans’ starting cornerback has given up a league-high 7 touchdowns through seven games. Luck and Hilton should have success down the field in this matchup. He’s a solid WR2 this week.

Sit:

Alex Smith vs. HOU

In week 10, Smith threw for 178 yards and 1 touchdown with 0 interceptions. The fact that Smith only threw for 1 touchdown against the Buccaneers weak pass defense was worrisome. This week Smith goes up against the Texans defense who are in the top-seven against fantasy quarterbacks. Since week 4, the Texans haven’t allowed more than 290 yards or 1 passing touchdown. Smith is not leaned on heavily as he hasn’t thrown for more than 2 touchdowns in the last four weeks.

TJ Yeldon vs. PIT

In week 10, Yeldon rushed for just 12 yards on three carries with 0 touchdowns and added five receptions for 51 yards. With the return of Leonard Fournette to the starting offense, Yeldon saw a significant decrease in carries. Yeldon is back to a limited receiving role with the Jaguars which limits his upside. This week Yeldon and the Jaguars face the Steelers’ 6th ranked fantasy defense. He’s a potential cut if his receiving production declines.

Allen Robinson vs. MIN

In week 10, Robinson had 6 receptions for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns. While it may be surprising that he’s in the “sit” category this week, his matchup against the Vikings defense is not favorable. The Vikings defense ranks fourth against fantasy wide receivers and first against WR1s. He also recorded just his fourth receiving touchdown and his first multiple touchdown game of the season last week. Trubisky will find more success targeting his secondary options such as Gabriel and Burton this week.