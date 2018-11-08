Another successful International Night at Drake

By, KIM BATES

Drake University held International Night this weekend, Nov. 3, 2018, This event was held in Parents Hall in upper Olmsted from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event was put on by Drake University with sponsors such as Iowa Sister States, Hilal Groceries, Principal, Jethro’s BBQ, Haiku, Chicago Dog, Fong’s Pizza and Papa Keno’s Pizzeria. The event was organized by Pei Yee Teoh and Dennis Lee, both Drake University students.

“The goal is to encourage Iowans to interact with the international community… It’s beneficial to see a different point of view,” Kassi Bailey said.

Bailey is the international program director for Iowa Sister States. She has been with them for three years and has helped with this event for two years now.

At the beginning of the evening, attendees were given an orange sticker to vote on a photograph they thought was best. Before the event, students were able to submit their photos to be voted on.

Each table was organized by “gate” and each ticket to attend the event looked like a plane ticket. Along with the placeholders at each table were small paper airplanes. Tickets were $7 at the door with a student ID and $10 without a student ID. Many students, faculty, and family of both attended the event.

International night explored several different countries and continents such as Africa, China, India, Italy, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam. These countries and continents were represented through the cuisine, decorations, and fashion. There was a wall that features “hello” in 18 different ways.

The food of the event was a three-course meal with delicacies featured from different countries. Appetizers included Bruschetta and Hummus and Pita Chips. There were four entrees; Jollof Rice, Mapo Tofu, Chicken Parmigiana, and Platanos Maduros Fritos. Desert was Mango Sticky Rice and Strawberry Bingsu.

The rest of the evening featured dancing, singing, and performances that represented each culture of the performer. A couple of the acts were Afro Pop with Kemi, Keith, Nailah, Jaymee and Yani and Canon in D with Chun How Beh and Jonathan Long. The night also featured raffles, a Kahoot quiz, and a fashion show, showcasing the fashion from each country.

“I want there to be more events like these. I also wish there were more people who attending the event to learn about other cultures and see how some of their cultures aren’t much different from American culture. Take the music for example, the music last night was all generally ‘pop’ music but in different languages,” Lydia White said. White is a first-year, studying computer sciences at Drake University.

International Night is an event that happens every year at Drake University. It is an opportunity for staff, students and family to get access to different cultures.