A review of the Halloween movie reboot

By CHARLIE PINGEL

Coming off a week of two fantastic original movies in First Man and Bad Times at the El Royale, we encounter yet another reboot. Yet, this one again is something special, another slap in the face to the negative connotation the term has taken on. With his latest work, Halloween, David Gordon Green, and his cast create a very special kind of reboot, one that acknowledges its source material while also moving in a new direction for a new generation of horror fans.

Taking place exactly thirty years after the original, the film opens with two journalists attempting to go and talk to an aged Michael Myers, the infamous serial killer known for the string of teen murders he committed on one fateful night in 1978. In this interaction, we gain a glimpse into the mind of a killer who clearly has unfinished business. At the same time, an old Laurie Strode, who managed to escape Michael in 1978, prepares for Halloween night when he is to be transferred to a high-security facility and locked away once and for all. On the night of the designated transfer, however, Michael escapes, heading on a gory path to take his final retribution once and for all and kill the one that got away.

2018 has been a hell of a year for the genre. With a plethora of fantastic originals and remakes making their way to the screen, it has proven to be a great time for horror filmmakers. And Halloween is no exception. Attempting to reboot a horror classic has proven to be tough in the past, but David Gordon Green and his co-writer Danny McBride have created something rather praise-worthy. The script is a real zinger, filled with all the Carpenter-esque creeps and quips that made the original such a landmark film. Yet, even in taking from the original formula, they managed to write something that feels like a whole new step. The film really builds on its predecessor, creating its own new atmosphere out of the classic mold.

The cast is once again fantastic. Jamie Lee Curtis dives right back into her role as the original scream queen as though she never even left it, giving fans and new audience members alike an older, tougher version of the classic character. The various actors who take on the role of The Shape are wonderful as well, really capturing the chilling, inhuman movement and basic nature of the iconic slasher. The film also contains a fantastic performance by up-and-coming actress Andi Matichak. As the teenage granddaughter of Strode, she embodies what one could argue is the future of the scream queen archetype, portraying a strong young woman determined to beat the killer at all costs.

All in all, David Gordon Green does what many thought impossible. He takes an original franchise, one that has been worn and ruined by various directors since the original, and wipes the slate clean, essentially ruling all films except the original non-canon. In doing so, he is able to create a work that lays the foundation for a brighter future for the franchise and slasher genre as a whole. By utilizing the techniques and tropes that made John Carpenter’s original so chilling and iconic, Green manages to build upon the base and give fans and new audiences a special experience. While it may lack some true originality, Halloween is a great spooky season romp through the iconic world of the original slasher flick, one that is sure to build a whole new franchise all its own. 8/10

GRAPHICS OF REVENUE MADE FROM THE HALLOWEEN FILMS | GRAPHICS BY HANNAH COHEN