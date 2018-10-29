Student Senate progress report; changes to Cowles Library and the new campus calendar

By, WILL BREDENSTEINER

Drake University’s 32nd Student Senate held its ninth meeting on Oct. 18, 2018. Provost Sue Mattison came to speak to the Senate on the topic of tenure, and specifically how it relates to sexual assault.

Provost Mattison said that tenure exists so that “faculty members are able to speak on unpopular opinions.” She also said tenure does not exist to protect faculty members from repercussions if they commit sexual assault. Provost Mattison said that the University investigates reports of sexual assault, be it a student report or a faculty report.

Student Body President Jose Garcia-Fuerte gave his weekly report, which included an important change to Cowles Library accessibility. After 8 p.m., students are now required to use their ID to enter the building. This was done for safety reasons, bearing in mind that student employees leave at 8 p.m. Public Safety still conducts their routine patrols past this time.

Academic Affairs Senator Runal Patel attended the monthly Faculty Senate meeting and reported to them about steps Student Senate took to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Senator Patel also spoke about “ways in which the Faculty Senate can promote civic engagement.” Patel suggested that election day should be a school holiday, where classes would be canceled and students would be encouraged to go vote.

Facilities and Technology Senator Sarah-Rose Ballard announced the idea of an Information and Technology Services’ phishing quiz, which runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2. Students can complete the quiz at www.drake.edu/its/phish/.

“The first 500 students to take the quiz will win a free taco courtesy of Taco Johns,” Ballard said. Students who complete the quiz could also win one of ten prize packages provided from local area businesses.

Arts and Sciences Senator Kiley Roach also gave her report, which included information about a meeting she attended concerning a new major being added to the College of Arts and Sciences.

“This is an individualized major, meaning it is not explicitly offered by the institution,” Roach said. “Prof. Klimaszewski, Prof. Asante and Josh Wallace are working on solidifying the curriculum.”

Dean of Students Jerry Parker also gave his weekly report, announcing that the new campus calendar received 4,500 clicks. The calendar is available at calendar.drake.edu. Many campus events are posted here, ranging from sporting events to lectures and presentations. Students are also able to promote their event through the campus calendar and can apply to have their event posted through the website.

Dean Parker also reported that a new counselor will start at the counseling center next week and that Phi Delta Theta will be returning to campus as a colony. There will now be a total of three full-time counselors available for students to meet with at the center. Phi Delta will not be operating at full status as a chapter but instead testing the waters to see if Phi Delta is wanted on campus.

Student Senate still has open appointed positions: historian, graphic designer, web designer, and elections commissioners. Contact student.senate@drake.edu if you are interested.

Student Senate meets in Cowles Library in the Fishbowl Room 201 on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Students can also view the meeting at live.drake.edu/dbs/. All are encouraged to attend or watch.

IMAGE DRAKE UNIVERSTITY STUDENT SENATE LOGO