First-year Drake student passes away Sunday night

BY KIM BATES

Two nights ago, Drake University student Chris Chapman passed away.

Chapman was a first-year student in the business school from Dubuque, Iowa. His parents, sister and twin brother were informed of his passing as events unfolded.

Des Moines Police were positioned inside Stalnaker Hall late Sunday evening. Drake University president Marty Martin, Scott Law, director for campus public safety, Jerry Parker, dean of students and Tony Tyler, director of student engagement, equity and inclusion, were on the scene. Students residing on the second floor were subject to restricted access of their living quarters while authorities investigated. Counselors were available for students in the hall, they mainly focused on Chapman’s friends and loved ones, but they were available for all of Stalnaker Hall. Additional counselors will be available in the hall for the remainder of the week.

“No Bulldog Alert was issued last night because there was no ongoing or imminent threat to the campus,” said Scott Law, Director of Public Safety.

Out of respect for the family and friends the Times Delphic has refrained from reaching out to them, at this time. As of this moment the most information about the death of Chapman can be found in the email released by President Martin on the morning of Oct. 29.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that I share with you that Chris Chapman, one of our student residents in Stalnaker Hall, passed away this weekend. He was discovered in his room late Sunday night. Chris’ family has been notified, as have his closest friends on campus. Out of respect to Chris’ family and other loved ones, no further details about his death will be shared by the University. My deepest condolences go out to the grieving family and friends,” said Martin in the email.

If you’re a student in need of help and resources, Drake University offers a several resources to acquire help. Counseling services are available in the university counseling center, you can call them at 515-271-3864. The Crisis Text Line is available by texting “HELLO” to 741741.

Photo from Chris Chapman Facebook page.