Evaluating the chances that the NFL teams below .500’s make it to the playoff

By KALLE SORBO

Is there still hope?

It’s no longer early in the season and it’s becoming more fathomable to tell who the real contenders are. That being said, are there any sub .500 teams that still have a chance to save their season? Let’s look at every team with a losing record and evaluate their chances of saving their season and making the playoffs.

New York Jets 3-5

Playoff Hope: Low

The Jets knew going into this season that it was going to be a season of growing pains. Sam Darnold is learning from trial by fire. The team’s lacking offense is decimated by injuries. They do appear to have found a true lead-back in Isaiah Crowell, but that’s not enough to carry an offense. I think Todd Bowles is the best coach in the NFL that has a losing record. Outside of a couple of match ups against the Buffalo Bills later this season there isn’t much relief in their schedule coming up. The Jets have a lot of hope for the future. However, this isn’t their year.

Buffalo Bills 2-5

Playoff Hope: None

There isn’t much to say here. It’s honestly a miracle the Bills have won two games this year. They started Nathan Peterman at the beginning of the season.

Cleveland Browns 2-5-1

Playoff Hopes: None

The Browns have won two more games this year than they did all of last season. Baker Mayfield came hot out of the gate, but has struggled lately. Hue Jackson commented that he wouldn’t rule out taking back play calling duties from Todd Haley. The Browns are a mess right now. Their team is leading the NFL in takeaways, but their offense hasn’t been able to hold their end of the bargain. Their is a lot of promising young talent on this roster, and I think Baker is the guy of the future. But this is not their year.

Jacksonville Jaguars 3-5

Playoff Hopes: Still Alive

The No. 1 defense in the NFL from last year seems to have lost their identity. They have not been bad by any means, but they are a shell of their former dominant selves. Defensive dominance is hard to carry over at an elite level year to year. The Jaguars biggest issue is their quarterback play. With Leonard Fournette being injured the offense lacks any identity. The Jags looked like the team to beat in the AFC after they manhandled the Patriots in week 2. The team is riding a four game losing streak, but outside of the loss to the Cowboys, they are losing to good teams. The Texans look to be the favorite in the division, but it still is relatively open. The Jags schedule looking forward gives them some breath. I think they win an easy four more games. The Jaguars just have to steal two more games out of the remaining eight to bring them to 9-7 which might be good enough for a playoff berth. They have talent up and down the roster and are well coached.

Indianapolis Colts 3-5

Playoff Hopes: Low

Andrew Luck is performing statistically as good as he’s played five years ago. There is next to no offensive line and no running game. There isn’t really a break in their schedule, but if Andrew Luck can put together a stretch of play that reminds us of the budding superstar he was before he was hurt the Colts will make the playoffs. I don’t expect an Aaron Rodgers run the table type statement, but their hopes are not gone yet. Their last five games are against the Jags, Texans, Cowboys, Giants and Titans. Those are all winnable games. 8-8 or 9-7 is not far from reach for this team.

Denver Broncos 3-5

Playoff Hopes: Low

Are the broncos a bad team? No. Several players from both the Broncos and other teams have stated that the Broncos are better than their record. Three of their losses have been one possession losses to the Chiefs and the Rams who might be the best teams in the league. The only bad loss on their schedule was an early road game on the east coast. Case Keenum has been turnover prone this year, but the Defense has been solid, and the run game has been other wordly. Over their last 30 games the Broncos have only given up 300 passing yards twice. Both times was to Pat Mahomes. The good news for the broncos is their closing stretch of the season is 49ers, Browns, Raiders, Chargers. The Chargers will most likely be resting starters by then and if the Broncos just play the way they have they will go 4-0 over that stretch. Assuming that is the case the Broncos need to win two of their next four games to get to 9-7. The Broncos are the definition of a mediocre team this year. They aren’t bad, but they can’t get it done when the moments are big. The team has talent all over, but they lack discipline and are poorly coached. They might do well enough to avoid back to back losing seasons for the first time since 72-73, but this team is no threat to making a deep playoff push.

Oakland Raiders 1-6

Playoff Hopes: None

Jon Gruden announced to the entire league that the Raiders are in full on rebuild last week when he traded Amari Cooper for a first round pick to the Cowboys. Gruden is clearly not planning on winning now, and wants to build this team his way from the ground up. They have been the biggest sellers on the trade market, and are the closest thing to an all out tank in the NFL this year. There is enough talent on the team to win a few more games, but there is no way this team will make the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys 3-4

Playoff Hopes: Still Alive

The cowboys gave up alot to get a deep threat in Amari Cooper. They are all in on winning this year, but more importantly they are figuring out whether or not Dak can be the guy in Dallas. The team is coming off of a really tough loss to the Redskins, but also blew out the Jags the week previously. They had a bye-week to help Cooper learn the offense, and to help the team get healthy. The NFC East is not looking like the power house we thought it would be before the season, and the division is still wide open. The Cowboys schedule also is not too difficult moving forward. Outside of two games against the Eagles, and a game against the Saints, the Cowboys should be favored in most of their games. Call me crazy, but I still think Dallas is a playoff team. I think they win the NFC East behind absolutely dominant play by Ezekiel Elliott.

New York Giants 1-6

Playoff Hopes: None

I’m not going to spend too much time here. Saquon Barkley is in top contention for rookie of the year good, but Eli Manning can’t play anymore. Their Offensive line is still not working even after spending top dollar on Nate Solder. The Giants traded away two of their key defensive pieces in Eli Apple and Damon (Snacks) Harrison. The Giants are finally admitting they are in full rebuild mode. I like their coach and they definitely have a franchise running back, but they are building for the future at this point, and have given up on any hopes this season.

Detroit Lions 3-4

Playoff Hopes: Hopeful

Detroit is the most confusing team in the league to me. They Beat the Patriots and the Packers, but they lose to the Jets, 49ers, and Seahawks. They clearly have the talent to win games, and they finally have an answer at running back after years of issues at that position. Matt Stafford is the most underrated QB in the league. I don’t know what to think of this team. I don’t know if Matt Patricia is going to be a good coach. The unfortunate thing for the Lions is that they are in one of the toughest divisions in Football. Green Bay, Chicago, and Minnesota all look like playoff teams to me this year.

Atlanta Falcons 3-4

Playoff Hopes: Low

The team is absolutely decimated by injuries. Two teams in the division look like shoe in playoff teams. Things are not looking up for the Falcons. But they have an underrated Offensive Line, and former MVP at Quarterback, and one of the best wide receivers in football. The season is not over yet, but my gut is telling me to wish Falcon fans better luck next year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-4

Playoff Hopes: Low

FitzMagic is back. Ryan Fitzpatrick showed once again yesterday he is the best Quarterback on the roster. I think it was a mistake to bench him after one bad outing. THis weekend was a heartbreaking loss after Fitzpatrick led a second half comeback for the ages, just to have Andy Dalton lead the Bengals downfield and win on a last second field goal. The team has a seriously dangerous receiving corps. I think Jameis Winston is a cancer in the Locker room. If I were the Bucs I would go with FitzMagic win or lose. Time is up on WInston in Tampa Bay. People are going to lose their jobs. If their offense can get hot like it was the first three weeks of the season, this team can still be scary.

Arizona Cardinals 2-6

Playoff Hopes: None

You don’t fire a coordinator less than halfway through the season and still expect the season to be a success. I think Steve Wilks is going to be a one and done in the Desert. They need an offensive guy to help mentor Josh Rosen. Rosen was praised as the most NFL ready Quarterback in last year’s Draft, but he has struggled mightily. If they can get David Johnson going they can win more games, but this team is building for the future. Definitely not for the now.

San Francisco 49ers 1-7

Playoff Hopes: None

The season was over the second Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. The future is bright in the Bay area. Jimmy G is the real deal, and I still think Kyle Shanahan is one of the best young coaches in the league despite his record. He’ll win in San Francisco, but it won’t be this year.