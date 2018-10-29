Boo! The Ultimate Trick-or-Treating Playlist

By, SAVANNAH KLUESNER
Whether you’re looking for a new Halloween tune or are in the mood for some creepy classics, there’s something on this playlist for everyone.!
- The Monster Mash by Bobby Picket: A Halloween classic, Picket’s The Monster Mash tells the tale of a house party hosted by Frankenstein’s monster, while Dr. Frankenstein himself observes the fun from the sidelines. The name actually comes from a popular dance at the time (the mashed potato) and is used to indicate Frankenstein’s “graveyard smash” of a new dance move. Featuring famous guests like Dracula, this song is a must for Halloween celebrations of all shapes and sizes.
- The House on Shady Lane by Plain White Ts: Although known for hits such as “Hey There Delilah” and “Rhythm of Love,” the Plain White Ts have created a catchy Halloween jingle in this obscure track. The song tells the story of a man who explores a haunted house with his friends and ends up becoming a prisoner of the ghost who lives there. Making use of classic Halloween sounds such as snaps, whispers and pipe organs, this song is a great modern addition to your list of Halloween Hits.
- Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr: When you need the perfect ending to your Halloween playlist, “Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!” Having topped the charts in 1984 when featured on the soundtrack of the infamous movie of the same name, Ghostbusters is a Halloween favorite that anyone can sing along with … that is, if you “ain’t afraid of no ghosts!”
- Once Upon a Dream by Lana Del Rey: This song is a classic Disney melody with a dark twist. The original 1959 version was based upon The Garland Waltz by Tchaikovsky, who composed the music for the ballet Sleeping Beauty. While this song has been revamped several times, Lana Del Rey’s rendition, created for the 2014 film Maleficent, provides a haunted, creepy vibe that is perfect for Halloween, despite the whimsically familiar lyrics.
- Thriller by Michael Jackson: Everyone knows this classic hit by Jackson, which has established itself as a popular Halloween song. With its creepy sound effects and intricate zombie choreography, this song climbed into the top ten in the 1980s and continues to be popular today. As the first music video to premiere on MTV, Thriller is an essential addition to any Halloween playlist.
- The Addams Family: Concocted by Hollywood heavyweight composer Vic Mizzy, The Addams Family is one of the most famous theme songs of all time and holds a special place in any Halloween playlist. Halloween just wouldn’t be the same without this “creepy,” “kooky” and “altogether ooky” song!
- This is Halloween by Panic! At the Disco: Clearly, the most recognizable song on The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack, this song creates a creepy, fun tone for the rest of the movie and has been a Halloween favorite since the movie’s debut in 1993. While there have many covers of the song, Panic! successfully keeps the original tone of the song while adding modern flair, making this a perfect song for your Halloween party or trick-or-treating extravaganza.
GIF OF PUMPKIN LISTENING TO MUSIC | GIF BY JONDAVID OTTENBACHER