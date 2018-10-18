Fantasy Football Column: Week 7 Players to Start/Sit

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Kirk Cousins vs. NYJ

In week 6 Cousins finished with 233 yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, and an interception and fumble. Cousins didn’t put up stellar fantasy points last week, passing for a season-low 233 yards. This week, however, Cousins faces a Jets defense that has allowed quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns in the past three weeks. He ranks as a top-five quarterback this week with a Minnesota offense that’s clicking.

Kerryon Johnson vs. MIA

Prior to the Lions bye-week, Johnson finished with 12 carries for 70 yards and 0 touchdowns. Following their bye-week, Johnson faces a favorable matchup against a Dolphins defense that ranks 27th against fantasy running backs. In the last three weeks the Dolphins have given up 80 carries for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with 20 catches for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnson hasn’t won the starting running back job just yet, but he did tie LeGarrette Blount in carries which is a sign that they’re looking to lean on him more. He should be fairly active in the passing game, as the Lions primary receiving back, Theo Riddick, is questionable with a knee injury. Kerryon Johnson is an RB2 with upside this week.

Josh Gordon vs. CHI

In week 6 Gordon finished with 5 catches for 42 yards and 0 touchdowns. While he’s been quiet up to this point in the season, it’s worth noting that his target share has increased in the last 3 weeks. Last week against the Chiefs he was on the field for 63 of 78 snaps. With Gordon on the field for 80 percent of the Patriots plays, there is a lot of opportunity for big plays with Tom Brady throwing to him. Gordon is primed for another breakout game against the Bears who rank 27th against fantasy wide receivers.

Sit:

Deshaun Watson vs. JAX

Last week Watson threw for 177 yards, 1 touchdown, and a pair of interceptions and a fumble. It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Watson who has thrown at least 1 interception in every game. Part of his poor performance is due in part to the offensive line who’ve allowed Watson to be pressured on 41.4 percent of drop backs. This week the Texans go on the road to play the Jaguars who are looking to avenge last week’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars defense leads the league in pressuring quarterbacks, so Watson should be under duress for most of the game. He’s a QB2 this week.

Derrick Henry vs. LAC

In week 6 Henry had just 7 carries for 21 yards and 0 touchdowns. Henry week-to-week receives less of a workload as the season progresses. He has yet to reach the end zone and hasn’t exceeded 57 yards rushing all season. This week he faces a strong Chargers defense that held Duke Johnson Jr. and Carlos Hyde to 70 total rushing yards and 0 touchdowns. It’s safe to bench Henry this week and consider dropping at this point.

Larry Fitzgerald vs. DEN

In week 6 Fitzgerald recorded 5 catches for 39 yards against the Vikings, his second-highest reception total and yardage total on the season. Fitzgerald has not been a focal point in the Cardinals offense, in part due to rookie quarterback Josh Rosen’s inexperience. This week Fitzgerald faces the Broncos’ 10th ranked defense against fantasy wide receivers. He’s a low-end flex play this week.