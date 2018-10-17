Week 6 Players to Start & Sit

By ANDY ORTON

Start:

Matt Ryan vs. TB

In week five Ryan finished with 285 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He faced consistent pressure the entire game which played a factor in his modest production. This week Ryan and the Falcons go up against the Buccaneers who rank last in the league in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. He should have a strong bounce back week.

Sony Michel vs. KC

In week five, Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and 1 reception for 12 yards. In his last 2 games he’s totaled 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. Based on his production and heavy volume in the Patriots’ offense, it’s safe to say he’s on Belichick’s good side. Michel has seen the most reps from the running back position for the Patriots so far this season of all Patriots running backs over the last several years. He should continue to have another strong outing in what should be an offensive oriented game against the Chiefs. The Chiefs currently rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to running backs which bodes well for the rookie.

Tyler Boyd vs. PIT

In week five, Boyd had 4 receptions for 44 yards. This was an outlier game for Boyd who had a total of 323 yards between weeks two through four. The majority of production went to AJ Green who recorded 6 catches for 112 yards. Boyd and the Bengals go up against a struggling Steelers secondary that should allow both receivers to be productive. The Steelers have allowed the 5th most yards to wide receivers and rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Sit:

Marcus Mariota vs. BAL

After coming off his 344 yard, 2 touchdown game in week four, Mariota followed it up with an underwhelming week five performance. His stat line included: 129 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. This is statistically the weakest start to a season in his NFL career. He has scored 10 points or fewer in 3 out of 4 games he’s played in. This week he goes up against one of the sturdiest defenses in football in the Ravens. The Ravens defense currently ranks 3rd among points allowed to fantasy quarterbacks. He remains on the bench until he can prove otherwise.

LeSean McCoy vs. HOU

In week five, McCoy recorded 24 carries for 85 yards and 0 touchdowns, to go along with 2 receptions for 23 yards. This was McCoy’s season high point total. He has yet to find the end zone or reach 100 yards rushing. This week McCoy goes up against a tough Texans defense that

has allowed just 76 yards per game to running backs on 3.4 yards per attempt. You may have no choice but to start McCoy based on the draft price you gave up for him, but he’s a risky start this week.

Robby Anderson vs. IND

In week five Anderson recorded 3 catches for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was a very strong performance for Anderson who likely won some owners their games. Prior to his stellar game, however, Anderson caught a total of 8 catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. It’s clear that he has yet to build a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who is also figuring professional football out. He’s a risky play this week judging from his previous point totals but he’s a worthy candidate to pick up if he’s on your waiver wire. He will have more games like he did in week five. It’s just difficult to predict when they will occur.