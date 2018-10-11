Fantasy Football: Week 5 player to start/sit

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Matt Ryan vs. PIT

In week four Matt Ryan threw for 419 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. This week, Ryan and the Falcons face the Steelers whose defense is ranked 30th against fantasy quarterbacks through four weeks, averaging 27.9 points per game. Matt Ryan should continue to produce elite numbers against the Steelers’ weak secondary. He’s a must-start this week.

TJ Yeldon vs. KC

Fournette pulled his hamstring in the Jaguars’ week four win against the Jets. This is a recurring injury for him, as it previously kept him out in weeks 2 and 3. He has been officially ruled out for week five against the Chiefs, giving TJ Yeldon the first opportunity at the starting spot in Fournette’s absence. In week four, with Fournette on the sideline, Yeldon produced 18 rushes for 52 yards and 1 rushing touchdown, along with 3 receptions for 48 yards and 1 receiving touchdown. This looks to be a great matchup for Jaguars running backs as the Chiefs have allowed the 2nd most points per game to fantasy running backs.

Cooper Kupp vs. SEA

In week four against the Minnesota Vikings, Kupp finished with 9 receptions for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. This stat line is evidence that being the “3rd receiving option” on the Los Angeles Rams is irrelevant. Kupp has become an every week starter. This week the red-hot Rams offense goes up against a mediocre Seahawks defense without Earl Thomas who’s out for the season due to a leg-injury. Start your Rams.

Sit:

Baker Mayfield vs. CLE

In week four Mayfield finished with 296 yards and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles. This week the Browns face a surprisingly strong Ravens defense. Through four weeks the Ravens are 3rd in points allowed against quarterbacks, giving up just 12.4 fantasy points per game. It’s safe to put Baker on your bench in this AFC North battle.

Chris Carson vs. LAR

In week three Chris Carson put up impressive numbers against the Cowboys finishing with 32 carries for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. However, he missed week four with a hip injury. Mike Davis replaced Chris Carson and picked up right where Carson left off. In week four against the Cardinals, Davis had 21 carries for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. While Carson is expected to play and retain the starting job, Coach Pete Carroll has said that Davis will likely see more touches which should cut into Carson’s workload. The running game will also likely struggle against a Rams’ elite defensive line including Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald.

Demaryius Thomas vs. NYJ

In week four Thomas had 4 receptions for 24 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been disappointing this season, failing to surpass 63 yards in a game or score a touchdown since week one. Thomas ranks 56th in fantasy points among wide receivers. The Jets defense has been effective against wide receivers split out wide (where Thomas runs 60 percent of his routes), allowing just 1 touchdown and holding quarterbacks to a passer rating of 59.2. Thomas is not the same fantasy player he used to be. Hopefully he can gain a better rapport with Keenum as the season progresses.