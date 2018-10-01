A Harvest of Memories

With leaves beginning to fall to the ground and October quickly approaching, it’s almost like you can feel Autumn in the air. With the turn of the season comes many special activities that I love and look forward to every single year: the smell of cinnamon apples wafting through my apartment, breaking out all my favorite sweaters, carving pumpkins and of course, the corn mazes. But with so many options, how will you ever choose where to go for your fall festivities? I’ve compiled some of my favorite patches to give you an idea of where to go for your fall fun this year.

Howell’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 3145 Howell Court in Cumming, Iowa, is about 10 minutes south of Des Moines off of I-35. This pumpkin patch is known for having beautiful, festive floral colors as well as a wide selection of pumpkins and tractor pulled hayrides. The corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides, giant slide, pedal go-carts, duck races and many more fun activities are included in the general admission package for only $11 per person. This patch is close in proximity, relatively cheap and is sure to quench some of your fall needs. This patch is open daily now through November 2.

The Pumpkinville and Corn Maze, located at 618 Center Ave S in Mitchellville, Iowa, is a great way to get your fall fix because they don’t charge an admission fee and the corn maze only costs $7. There are plenty of sack races, straw jumps and other fun activities to do for free at this location. This location is open now through Halloween.

Center Grove Orchard, located at 32835 610th Ave. in Cambridge, Iowa, is a classic fall must-visit. This location features hayrides, corn mazes, jumping pillows, a corn pool, live entertainment, an apple orchard, the pumpkin patch and many more exciting activities. The farm has been open to the public since 1994 and has currently has over 6,000 apple trees on about 20 acres of land. Whether you want apples for decoration or for baking a warm, delicious pie, there are plenty to go around. Admission for this location is $10.95 per person on the weekdays and $12.95 per person on weekends. Center Grove is open now through November.

The North River Adventures Corn Maze, located at 2768 US-65 in Carlisle, Iowa, is home to a huge corn maze and pumpkin patch. This location is unique because they have partnered up with the Iowa Wild in hopes of promoting hockey in Iowa. This year, they have an Iowa Wild kids maze that also fits within the theme of farming. The North River Adventures Corn Maze is open on Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of October.

Visiting any one of these will give you a chance to get out of hectic Des Moines for a day and breathe in some fresh fall air. So, gather up a group of your friends in the next couple weekends and head out to one of these amazing locations for a day full of fall memories that you will never forget.