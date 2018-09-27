Fantasy Football: Week 3

Start:

Kirk Cousins vs. BUF

In week two Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, three touchdowns and one interception giving him 33 points in standard leagues. He should look to continue his dominance in week three against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills rank 27th against fantasy quarterbacks through two weeks, giving up three passing touchdowns to both Joe Flacco and Phillip Rivers.

Tevin Coleman vs. NO

Atlanta Falcons’ premiere running back Devonta Freeman is still day to day due to his knee injury, giving Tevin Coleman’s feature back duties for the time being. In week two, during Freeman’s absence, Coleman rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries and 18 yards receiving. This matchup against the Saints will be a showcase of two very good offenses and Coleman should see plenty of work. Last week he was on the field for 65 percent of the Falcons’ snaps. He’s a top 12 running back this week.

Golden Tate vs. NE

Tate had seven receptions for 109 yards in week two. He’s remained consistent through two weeks and is Stafford’s most reliable receiver. Tate currently ranks third in the NFL among wide receivers in targets. The Lions will likely be playing from behind giving Tate upside and continued targets.

OJ Howard vs. PIT

Howard finished week two against the Eagles with three receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Coming into the season, Cameron Brate was expected to also be involved in the offense but has yet to be targeted. Howard has asserted himself as the top tight end on the Buccaneers. In Week three he goes up against a weak Steelers defense that is currently 30th against fantasy tight ends.

Sit:

Phillip Rivers vs. LAR

Rivers has been near perfect to begin the season. In the first two weeks, he’s thrown for a combined 680 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception. While I expect Rivers to have fantasy success as the season continues, his week three matchup against the Rams is not ideal. The Rams defense is ranked 1st against fantasy quarterbacks and hasn’t given up a passing touchdown. Their defense is also allowing 6.5 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. Don’t be discouraged if Rivers’ performance dips slightly in week three.

Derrick Henry vs. JAX

Henry is facing one of the league’s toughest defenses this week in the Jacksonville Jaguars. After finishing week two with 18 carries for 56 yards, it’s clear that he’s touchdown dependent to have fantasy value. Meanwhile, his counterpart Dion Lewis has seen much more usage from the Titans. According to NFL.com, through two weeks of play, Lewis has played on 82 snaps versus Henry’s 46. Lewis has also had seven more carries despite Henry being labelled as the first and second down back.

Kelvin Benjamin vs. MIN

In week two Benjamin caught two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown on three targets. Allen and the Bills offense is not very productive and it’s drastically hurting Benjamin’s value. Allen is expected to struggle against the Minnesota Vikings defense this week and Xavier Rhodes should be covering Benjamin for the majority of the game. In my opinion, you can confidently bench him at this point.