An In-Depth Review of the Newest Bachelor

BY IVY BECKENHOLDT

The Bachelor Nation, the devoted viewers of the Bachelor and all of the series spin-offs, have had mixed reactions to the newest bachelor announcement. Last Tuesday, it was revealed that Colton Underwood will be the next bachelor.

Colton is a former NFL player who was first introduced to fans on Becca Kufrin’s season of the Bachelorette. During his time on the Bachelorette, he revealed that he had previously dated Becca’s close friend Tia, which caused a lot of drama. On the next series he starred on, he began dating Tia, but ultimately broke up with her.

Many Bachelor fans are opposed to Colton being the next bachelor because of his indecisiveness. Personally, I am excited for Colton to be the next bachelor. I watch the Bachelor for all the great drama it holds, so I hope Colton proves to be even more indecisive this season. The last thing I want to be while watching the show is bored, and so I think Colton is a great choice for entertainment. My true dream is for Colton to realize that he is in love with Tia at the end of the season in order to have the most drama-filled season finale yet.

Other Bachelor fans wanted the next bachelor to be Jason. Jason is a corporate banker from Buffalo, New York. While I think he is a great guy, I feel like he is too perfect. When Jason was broken up with by Becca last season, he wished her nothing but happiness. Talk about a snooze fest. There was nothing to make fun of him for, which made it difficult to watch.

Others wanted Blake, last season’s runner-up, to be the next bachelor. Blake always seemed to be respectful towards Becca and continually spoke about how he wanted to find his equal partner. While he probably would make a great bachelor, I’m not sure he would be the best choice. Blake was always kind — but in my opinion, too kind. I feel like he would feel bad having to choose people to send home, that he would pick the names from a hat.

Now, if I could pick a bachelor, I would choose Jordan. Jordan was arguably last season’s most entertaining contestant. He is a professional model who let the other men know that he is unapologetically confident. Many remember him for walking around at a dinner party in a pair of golden underwear, his modeling techniques, and his memorable quotes. My favorite Jordan moment has to be when he was upset with a fellow contestant for giving a stuffed animal to the girl he liked, and so he threw the huge stuffed animal into the ocean. It was perfect. Seeing this grown man be compared to a toddler on Twitter was some of the best entertainment I have seen in a long time.

All in all, I am happy with Colton as the choice for the bachelor. He has always seemed kind and has even started a foundation to help empower people with cystic fibrosis. Even if Colton does not create any drama, I have faith in the producers to conjure something up!