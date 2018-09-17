A look at Drake’s new job searching platform

BY ANNA WONDRASEK

Starting this semester, Drake has made the transition from the CareerBlueprint platform to the Handshake platform. Handshake is a platform that was launched in 2014, and is currently based in San Francisco. It allows students to search for jobs, internships, on-campus jobs, register for career events and to schedule on-campus interviews with employers and graduate programs.

“We received feedback from students that CareerBlueprint was not user friendly, and we agreed,” Chrystal Stanley, director of Professional and Career Development Services, said. “Handshake’s novel approach to handling employers and recruiters enables us to provide students and alumni with access to internship and employment opportunities on a scale that was simply not possible on Career bluePrint.”

“Handshake is far more user friendly than CareerBlueprint,” says Leah Berkheimer, second year. “In order to find available jobs on CareerBlueprint, I felt that I often had to know the exact employer that I was looking for, instead of just being able to search in a general category.” With Handshake, it is easy to search for on campus jobs; simply click the “Jobs” button, and then select the “On-Campus” filter.

Handshake also suggests jobs that match your preferences on your profile, tailoring their suggestions to jobs that match your major and career interests. Furthermore, on the job page itself, the software shows you which of your statistics (GPA, Major, Graduation year) match what the employer is looking for, and notifies you if you are not a likely interview candidate.

When asked which platform they prefered, students expressed their preference for Handshake.

“I don’t know about CareerBlueprint,” David Holmes said. “But I started Handshake yesterday and it’s already getting results.”

According to Chrystal Stanley, these speedy connections are part of the appeal of the Handshake platform.

“Handshake allows students to connect with employers in much the same way as LinkedIn,” Stanley said. “they can also connect with their fellow students and learn how to share their career goals and interests.”

“I know that I prefer Handshake over CareerBlueprint by a large margin,” Berkheimer says. “When using CareerBlueprint, it often felt as if I would submit applications that employers never ended up reading. Handshake connects me with jobs that are recent and still active; in fact, I found my current job using the Handshake platform.”

While some students may find Handshake unfamiliar at first, and learning new software can be daunting, the benefits of this platform outweigh the inconvenience of having to familiarize yourself with new software. While yes, students will have to register again, even if they were previously registered for CareerBlueprint, the new registration process is far more comprehensive and will give students and employers more familiarity with each other.