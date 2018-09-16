“Tag!” You’re It! A Free Movie Friday Review

BY SAVANNAH KLUESNER

Have you ever reminisced about the good old days, when your largest problem in life was the fact that you would, inevitably, end up being “it”? “Tag,” released this summer, explores the true story of a group of adults playing the classic game long after their peers have traded their teddy bears and Saturday morning cartoons for a pay raise. In a last-ditch effort to catch Jerry, the only member of this wily cast of characters who has never been “it,” Hogan, gathering up a gang of childhood companions, heads out on a cross-country mission to catch Jerry when he least expects it: on his wedding day. When Hogan, along with his friends Chili, Callahan and Sable arrive, however, they soon learn that they are in over their heads. Full of hair-raising adventure and laughs, this movie makes audiences laugh out loud.

“Tag” reaches a variety of audiences. Based on a childhood game, it is not the kind of movie that is “super dude funny,” said first-year Clara Rush. Although definitely tinged with adult humor, the movie was “not dependent on beer and women,” like many comedies of its kind, and contained an even mix of heartfelt moments and comedy, such as when the friends catch up after tagging one another. Although at some points it could be described as “morbidly funny,” said first-year Miranda Fickbohm, it was overall a humorous movie with plenty to love, including its zany, larger-than-life cast.

“I really liked Sable’s character,” said first-year Elyse Kalber. “He’s a really laid back guy and he zones out a lot.”

“Tag” captured a lot of hearts when the Student Activities Board premiered it for Free Movie Friday. When asked about the emotional parts, Kalber described the movie as “heartwarming.” The lessons to be gained from this movie, however, were just as powerful as they were heartfelt. From scheming in bars to reliving childhood memories, Hogan and his friends continue to reinforce an important concept: “You don’t stop playing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop playing.”

Drake Bulldogs responded largely positively to the movie.

“I’ve been wanting to see it, and it was just in theaters,” comments first-year Becca Thrasher. However, it wasn’t just the movie itself that was a hit. Speaking of another student, Fickbohm stated, “He made me laugh every time he laughed.”



So, should you go to the next Free Movie Friday?

“I love movies,” Rush said in response to Free Movie Friday, It’s“the opportunity to have a movie that’s current and relevant.”

Beginning at 9 p.m. each Friday night, SAB will premier such titles as “Incredibles 2” and “Skyscraper” next month. Free Movie Friday is, in the words of Thrasher, is an opportunity to get “free popcorn, free candy” and is one event you won’t want to miss!