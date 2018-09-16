Fantasy Football: Week 2 Players to Start/Sit

BY ANDY ORTON

Start:

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. DET

Garoppolo had a predictably bad week against the Minnesota Vikings defense. He threw for 261 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Garoppolo and the 49ers go up against a much more forgiving team this week: the Detroit Lions. You can start Garoppolo this week and expect to see flashes of the player you drafted to be your QB 1.

James Conner vs. KC

Le’Veon Bell has not returned to the team since his contact holdout. That means that Conner will get the majority of snaps for the Steelers this week. He finished week one with 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Conner goes up against a weak Chiefs defense who currently ranks 31st against fantasy running backs after week one.

Royce Freeman vs. OAK

In week one, Freeman split carries with Phillip Lindsay. Both running backs had 15 carries for 71 yards but Lindsay made more of an impact in the passing game, catching two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. While Lindsay has carved out a role on the Broncos offense, Freeman is still the early-down running back. He faces a Raiders defense that gave up 147 yards and a touchdown to Todd Gurley in week one.

Josh Gordon vs. NO

Gordon was on the field for 78 percent of the Browns snaps in week one. He finished with one reception for 17 yards and a touchdown. He looks to have more production against a Saints defense that gave up 417 yards and four touchdowns to Ryan Fitzpatrick last week. Look for Gordon to exploit this surprisingly weak New Orleans Saints’ defense.

Sit:

Dak Prescott vs. DAL

In week one Dak Prescott completed 65.5 percent of his passes but only threw for 170 yards. It’s clear that this offense runs through Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott faces a Giants defense that held the Jaguars to 10 points. With center Travis Frederick unlikely to play, it’s best to keep Dak on the bench.

Jamaal Williams vs. MIN

Jamaal Williams had a mediocre week one. He finished with 15 carries for 47 yards. The Packers had to abandon the run early to get back in the game against the Bears. Ty Montgomery was substituted in as a more effective passing option. Williams will have difficulty finding success this week against Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson and the Vikings elite defensive line.

Sammy Watkins vs. PIT

Watkins was on the field for 91 percent of the Chiefs plays and was only targeted five times for a total of three catches for 21 yards. He also recorded one drop. There doesn’t seem to be an emphasis on getting Watkins the ball. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt dominate the targets in this offense and there doesn’t seem to be any room for Watkins.

Amari Cooper vs. DEN

Cooper picked up right where he left off last season. Translation: He still has to prove himself. He finished week one with an abysmal one reception for nine yards. You expect much higher production for the Raiders “top wide receiver.” Cooper is facing a strong Broncos defensive secondary this week as well, and according to NFL.com, Cooper has only caught a combined 13 catches in his last four games against AFC West teams.