Second is the best: sophomore reflects on first year undertakings

BY TUMA HAJI

Last year, Drake University admitted 578 first-year students. No longer new to the challenges and excitement of starting college, many sophomore students have become accustomed to college life.

Millie-Mei Brewer, a sophomore student, reflected on her misconceptions of college as an incoming freshmen.

“I expected college to be like camp, when really it’s an experience all on its own,” Brewer said. “I don’t think people expect there to be so much self-managing as there is.”

The Drake University attendance policy states that “students are expected to attend all classes and to be punctual in doing so. They are also expected to complete all assignments for classes that they miss.”

Brewer recalled the time her friend was sick for four days with the flu and how “surprisingly easy” he found it to miss classes and not be “hassled” by the professors. She pointed out the self-accountability also applies to extra-curricular activities.

“They’re almost always inviting, but it’s up to you if you want to keep attending,” Brewer said. “Point of advice: choose two or three things you really want to do. You’ll be overwhelmed otherwise.”

Ashwin Raj, another sophomore student, said that he “did not have much expectations coming into Drake but thought it would be hard for me to make new friends but in reality everyone was so nice at Drake that making friends here was easy.”

Raj advised incoming first-years to not be afraid of approaching professors or faculty members for guidance.

“My favorite part about Drake is that all the professors and faculty care about you and want you to succeed,” Raj said. “I love how Drake is a small community and it’s easy to meet new friends.”

The first year of college can also bring prospective romantic relationships. Dating is common to college campuses across the nation, whether it’s a long-distance relationship with their high school sweetheart or a new connection.

Joe Gonzalez, a sophomore student, offers advice to first-year students who are considering starting or are involved in a relationship.

“Don’t rush into a relationship and take your time in getting to know the person and make sure you know who you’re hopping into a relationship with,” Gonzalez said.

Brewer advises incoming first-years to take their first year in university as an opportunity to learn about things they don’t know about.

“It can be a blow to your pride and potentially really depressing, but through that experience, you’ll have a better understanding of others and therefore yourself,” Brewer said.