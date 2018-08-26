Intro to University 101: veteran student gives advice to first-years

BY NATALIE LARIMER
As a senior, I am of course stuffed with knowledge and wisdom that is not coveted by even the most prepared of freshmen. Well, today is your lucky day. Here is some unsolicited advice from somebody who took three years to learn that blueView has a link to find out what textbooks I need to buy instead of just waiting for the syllabus on
- Print out all of your syllabi and highlight the important assignments and dates, then hang them up by your desk to see them every single day. Check them before doing your homework each night so you know exactly what is coming and aren’t blindsided by a test or assignment that you forgot about.
- Schedule time for you to get out of your dorm or apartment (or wherever you live) and do homework. Whether you go to the library or a coffee shop, just get out of your own space so you can focus on your work without your pillow staring you down and convincing you that you could really go for a nap right now.
- Get a study group together as soon as you possibly can in any class you may need help in. Then set up a time to meet before key exams or assignments so you may go over your notes together and help each other study. Study groups are a life force and have helped me ace multiple exams across many subject matters.
- Actually use the resources at the library. I’m talking about the tutoring center, the speaking center, the writing workshop and the librarians themselves. Each librarian specializes in a different area and they can most likely help you find any information you need as long as you ask.
- Get off campus every now and then. If you don’t have a car, that’s not a problem. Drake students get free rides on the DART Bus system, so go downtown and see the sculpture park or hit up a concert at Vaudeville Mews. I hate hearing the “but there is nothing to do in Des Moines” argument because it is simply flat out wrong. The East Village is packed with cool places to shop and hang out at. My favorites are Marv’s Music and Raygun, but there are a ton of coffee shops and music venues to go check out as well. Also, just wandering around downtown Des Moines (safely and in groups) is super fun. The Women of Achievement Bridge is gorgeous at night and there are a ton of cool interactive sculptures around for you to find.
Those are my top five things I really loved about Drake and wish I knew freshman year. If I had followed these all three years that I’ve been here, I would’ve been on the Dean’s List each semester and had a ton of fun as well. So take it from me, a veteran student: be smart about your time here but also enjoy the heck out of it.