Intro to University 101: veteran student gives advice to first-years

BY NATALIE LARIMER

As a senior, I am of course stuffed with knowledge and wisdom that is not coveted by even the most prepared of freshmen. Well, today is your lucky day. Here is some unsolicited advice from somebody who took three years to learn that blueView has a link to find out what textbooks I need to buy instead of just waiting for the syllabus on

Print out all of your syllabi and highlight the important assignments and dates, then hang them up by your desk to see them every single day. Check them before doing your homework each night so you know exactly what is coming and aren’t blindsided by a test or assignment that you forgot about.

Schedule time for you to get out of your dorm or apartment (or wherever you live) and do homework. Whether you go to the library or a coffee shop, just get out of your own space so you can focus on your work without your pillow staring you down and convincing you that you could really go for a nap right now.

Get a study group together as soon as you possibly can in any class you may need help in. Then set up a time to meet before key exams or assignments so you may go over your notes together and help each other study. Study groups are a life force and have helped me ace multiple exams across many subject matters.

Actually use the resources at the library. I’m talking about the tutoring center, the speaking center, the writing workshop and the librarians themselves. Each librarian specializes in a different area and they can most likely help you find any information you need as long as you ask.