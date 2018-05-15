White House Correspondents’ Dinner comedy justifiable

Photo by Vulture

BY NATALIE LARIMER

Michelle Wolf hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year and some people found her jokes offensive and unnecessary. She specifically roasted Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, while she was sitting right down the table from Wolf. Honestly, I do not think she did anything wrong.

Wolf is a comedian that the White House Correspondents Association hired to host the dinner and they then said that she derailed the entire dinner. First off, she made jokes about the press and politicians like every comedian who has ever hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as well as every comedian in 2018.

Yes, some of her jokes were harsh. But that is what she does. She even prefaced her monologue with, “Just a reminder to everyone, I’m here to make jokes. I have no agenda, I’m not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone who’s here from Congress, you should feel right at home.”

People are generally upset with how she talked about Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. One of Wolf’s jokes about Huckabee-Sanders was, “Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited because I’m not really sure what we’re gonna get. You know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams.”

She then continued with, “I actually really like Sarah, I think she’s very resourceful. Like, she burns facts and then she uses that ash to make a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

After the dinner, Huckabee-Sanders responded to the jokes on Fox News. She said, “I think that evening says a lot more about her than it does about me.” But she said this with zero eye makeup on, which I found funnier than Wolf’s joke about Huckabee-Sanders’ eye makeup.

Yes, Wolf’s jokes were mean. But they were jokes. She was literally paid to deliver these jokes. And her entire performance was not all about Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. She made jokes about literally everything related to the media and the current administration. For instance, “Trump’s also an idea-guy, he’s got loads of ideas and you gotta love him for that. He wants to give teachers guns, and I support that ‘cause then they can sell them for things they need, like supplies.”

Look, they hired Wolf, so unless they did not do any research, they would have known that her comedy style is like this. Stephen Colbert brought up the Correspondents’ Dinner and defended Wolf saying, “This was a roast. And you’re the ones who hired Michelle Wolf. Being mad at her for doing her job is like accusing the valet of briefly stealing your car.”

Plus, this dinner was literally thrown in order to celebrate free speech, and now they are criticizing her for exercising it.

I think the most important thing to remember about Wolf’s speech is that she brought up a lot of huge issues that are now going unaddressed because everybody is focusing on how she roasted Huckabee-Sanders. She brought up gun control, women’s rights, racism and even the Flint water crisis, which apparently everybody outside of Flint has forgotten about. She used her platform to deliver some feedback to the people in charge of this nation, and now she is being ridiculed for it, which is not how we should be reacting to this. She did a wonderful job and I hope that she continues her work stronger than ever.