Student Activities Board changes leadership in last spring meeting

BY HALLIE KEIPER

Spring is a season of change, and that tradition holds true for Drake’s Student Activities Board.

As the academic year draws to a close, SAB hosted its final meeting of the spring semester, using the time to transition from an old executive board to the new one for the fall. The meeting took place at 9 p.m. on April 30 in room 313 in Upper Olmsted.

First-year Mackenzie Ekern was among the approximately 35 students in attendance of this meeting as one of the new board members.

“I’m a public relations co-chair so I will be helping out with social media and communication,” Ekern said. “I decided to apply for that position and join because SAB seems like a family, and I’m just excited to dive into that aspect and get that community in my life, and just kind of expand my horizons a little bit more.”

Ekern noted that the application process was straightforward. She filled out an application and then went through an interview process before being accepted onto the board. She also said that students who would like to be a part of SAB but not actually be on the executive board can apply in the fall to be on a SAB committee instead.

Other members in attendance of the meeting were not necessarily new members but were new to their positions for next year. Junior Jordan Lundquist has been on SAB for two years and is excited for his transition from marketing executive officer to vice president of marketing.

“I’m excited to have the experiences and learning from this year behind me where I kind of got to see things not work out as well as I wanted them to,” Lundquist said. “I can take that with me next year to really make things super strong right from the start and convey what really makes our events unique.”

Incoming president Giada Morresi also is hoping to bring her knowledge from previous years to make necessary changes in SAB and its events.

“I thought that there was a lot of room for change in the board so I decided to run for president so I could create change and transform everything on the board,” Morresi said. “Really, we want the goal of our events to be to collaborate with other groups on campus to bring new and interesting topics and to challenge current thinking on campus, but also to provide a cool social outlet for people to experience community.”

Through making changes and improvements to SAB and individual events, members hope to continue creating lasting impacts on fellow Drake students.

“(These events) are really going to be something that people will carry with them and remember when they’re done at Drake,” Lundquist said. “I think it’s cool that we get to create those memories for people and those experiences that they’re going to keep.”

For more information on SAB and how to apply, visit https://www.drakesab.com/.