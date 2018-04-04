Bumper cars, cotton candy and roller skating appear at Dogtown After Hours

BY TUMA HAJI

Olmsted and the student parking lot bustled with the sounds of students laughing and talking amongst themselves on Friday, March 30 for the annual celebration of Dogtown After Hours.

The event was held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Turnout rates were booming at the start with registration lines extending past the doors. Student volunteer members were in charge of making sure every attendee had signed a waiver of injury as well as received a stamp on the hand.

Lower Olmsted featured dessert and appetizers while the basement showcased Justice League, caricature drawings and massages.

The massages were given by local, self-employed masseuses. Maleigha Williams went to the massage section to release tension from a stressful week of midterms. Her friend Kaylah Harrington expressed her love for massages.

“Personally, when I see massages, I go without a second thought,” she said with a laugh.

Students upstairs had the opportunity to roller skate, decorate their skin with henna designs or listen to a silent disco.

Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) sponsored the roller skating activities. ATO member Jerime Gendron said that it’s been a “very popular sponsored event.”

Students glided around, some gracefully and others less so, on a green and white glow-in-the-dark floor with blaring music in the background. Even after the event was closing down, students returned to the makeshift rink to enjoy skating.

Local DJs Lee and Kat Aguilar-Smith from Shut Up and Dance provided the music and headphones for students to enjoy in a disco style room with red and green dots bouncing off the ceiling and walls.

A silent disco is a type of music event that originated in the UK a decade ago where attendees listened to music through headphones. Some students seemed to enjoy the activity while others found the concept ridiculous.

“It’s a cool way to have three different genres of music to have the students enjoy the dancing, and as we say, party in demand for your own experience,” Lee claimed.

His wife expressed her appreciation for the concept of people being in different worlds while listening to different types of music.

“People can let go, so you’re in your own kind of world when you get into the headphones … you can find somebody who’s in their own world dancing by themselves and it makes you curious about what channel they’re on,” she said. “It’s a unique experience not seen in a regular nightclub.”

The lawn and parking lot behind Olmsted featured a metal bull as well as bumper cars where long lines of students excitedly awaited their turns. The sounds of gentle thumps from the bumper car collisions combined with the cheers from the bull riding filled the outside air.

Drake’s men’s a cappella group, Brocal Chords, and the D+ Improv Troupe gave closing performances for the event on the Parent’s Hall Stage. Students sang along with the a cappella group and expressed their appreciation for their ranging vocals. D+ Improv Troupe was met with applause and uproarious laughter from the audience, particularly in the parts where the audience members provided the improvositional scenarios.