Music Review

“Dazzling” Lorde puts on a stellar show at Wells Fargo Arena

PARKER KLYN

Previous ArticleStephen A. Smith says Ramblers don't belong in championship
Next ArticleCollege is tough for everyone, so please don't be elitist
Comments (2)
  1. Tom says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:37 PM

    Just an FYI, Lorde (alongside Jack Antonoff) served as the executive co producer on Melodrama. She did produce her own music, with the assistance of a small group of other producers. Lorde also wrote the lyrics to 8 out of 11 tracks on her own, without assistance. Thanks 🙂

    Reply
  2. _dopeghost_ says:
    April 4, 2018 at 8:35 AM

    I CRINGED when i read this: “She didn’t produce her own music” DO UR RESEARCH

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *