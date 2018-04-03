College is tough for everyone, so please don’t be elitist

BY NATALIE LARIMER

We have all seen those memes about a STEM major talking to a liberal arts major where they completely blow their workload out of proportion and basically invalidate any struggle that a liberal arts major has. Well I am here to tell you, as a former STEM major and current liberal arts major, that I would kill for the relaxed workload that I had as a chemistry major.

Freshman year (or first-year if you want to be politically correct), I came in as a chemistry and entrepreneurship double major with a journalism minor. Do not even ask, I could not tell you what I was thinking. Then I realized that I hate all things business, do not want to pursue a career in journalism and chemistry is a combination of all things evil on this planet. I am now a double major in political science and international relations with a double minor in sociology and French. Just writing that makes me out of breath.

Basically, even though I had a ton of workload for both sets of majors/minors, I am way more overworked now. The sheer amount of readings that I have to do on a daily basis is enough to make me go crazy (which I have) but on top of that, I have to write essays on top of essays and do other homework assignments in what little time I have outside of class, work and home life.

This sounds whiney, and to some extent it is, but it is just my reality. I sometimes wish I could go back to my chemistry major where I had reliable homework assignment deadlines, weekly lab reports and tests to study for that required work outside of class that would take me three hours a night, tops. That is my minimum now.

The reason I write this and subject you all to read my rambling and annoying monologue about how much homework I have is because I am sick of STEM elitism. My boyfriend is a triple major in mathematics, data analytics and computer science (basically, he is a complete nerd) and he has absolutely no problem finishing his homework. He used to come to my apartment and sit there playing video games (until I kicked him out for being distracting) while I had to do reading after reading for hours into the late evening.

I also hate STEM elitism because it makes it sound like no other field is worth studying, especially the arts. If you are an art and/or music major, I respect you so much. STEM influences will have you believe that you have no real purpose in this life, but you are the purpose in life. Yeah, STEM fields progress society, but society is nothing without arts. Just try to go a day without listening to music. It is so depressing, and you end up thinking that life is a monotonous hell. STEM is important, but it is not the only thing worth anything. The amount of work that art and music majors have to put into their work is astronomical and the fact that more analytical majors cannot understand that makes them look so closed-minded and ignorant.

We need to create a mutually respectful culture around campus where STEM majors can see that the arts are worth a ton to society and life itself while the liberal arts majors can see that STEM is necessary for society to improve and allow for their art to be highlighted. Make friends in other disciplines! I love my hard-science friends and my business buddies, and I do not know where I would be without their input on my life.