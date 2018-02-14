Students experience fun of “hubbelling” tradition

Photo submitted by Signe Mattson

BY KATHRYN GAITO

This winter has allowed Drake University students to participate in a tradition that does not come around very often: Hubbelling.

Hubbelling is a Drake tradition that started when students took the blue plastic dinner trays from Hubbell and used them to sled down Hubbell Hill.

This winter brought a large amount of snow which led to the perfect Hubbelling conditions.

According to Ashley Blazek, president of the Student Alumni Association, Hubbelling “is all about timing and the snow.”

The Student Alumni Association is the organization on campus responsible for keeping Drake traditions like this one alive.

The Student Alumni Association was prepared for this to happen. Knowing that snow was in the forecast for the day, Blazek and her team were ready with the trays, Blazek said.

With the university closed, the Alumni Associated thought it was the perfect time to bring out those trays, Blazek said.

“It was encouraging when we (the members of SAA) got here, there was already a presence and people are continuing to show interest in keeping the traditions alive,” Blazek said.

“I thought it was a cool Drake tradition I have yet to be a part of,” junior Christina Teufert said.

Teufert said that she thought the tradition was a myth because it does not come around very often and she did not know what to except.

Overall, the experience was exciting, and she enjoys being part of the traditions, Teufert said.

The last time Teufert could have Hubbelled was her first year at Drake, but she missed out because she thought it would come around every year.

In Teufert’s opinion, there was a good turnout for the event, with most participants being first-years.

“What I loved was how inventive the first-years got even though they didn’t know that it was necessarily considered Hubbelling,” Teufert said. “They were using laundry baskets, cardboard boxes covered in wrapping or Frisbees attached to their feet.”

“Everyone wanted pictures with the blue Hubbell trays and wanted to highlight that it was a Drake tradition,” Teufert said.

Every school has their own traditions, each as unique as the next one.

The Student Alumni Association prides itself on working to keep the Drake traditions alive. It does this with the Bulldog Bucket list, which students get as first-years. This is a list of all the different activities or events that students should do or attend during their time at Drake.

“The Drake traditions are a great way to get involved with your school and stand on the shoulders of the giants that came before you,” Blazek said, attributing the last part to a phrase said by choir director Dr. Aimee Beckmann-Collier.