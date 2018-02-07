Drake student nominated for Des Moines Young Creative award

Photo courtesy of Sam Fathallah

BY ELLIE DETWEILER

Drake University senior Sam Fathallah is nominated for the 2017 Des Moines Young Creative of the Year award, an annual award recognizing young professionals creatively involved in the Des Moines metro area.

Fathallah has spent his time in Des Moines using his creative mind to highlight Des Moines creatives and artists. He is studying marketing and has been the photo director on Drake Magazine for two years and is a member of Drake’s D+ Improv Troupe.

“I really love doing what I do, and I want to tell stories of artists who work in mediums that have no access to a social media presence,” Fathallah said. “There’s so many really cool people making cool things that don’t get the visual treatment that they deserve.”

His interest in film began at the age of 12 when he started a YouTube channel, making videos with friends and his sisters. He began with an 8mm Sony Camcorder then moved to an iPod Touch and a Sony 7S.

“Film is cool because you can show how something is made,” Fathallah said. “The errors, the mistakes that turn into the final product, that’s 90 percent of the art. Nobody ever sees that.”

Fathallah began his company Sam Fathallah Creative and has created promotional content for universities and nonprofits and does other work including weddings and music videos.

Evan Olsen, a blogger for Say Hello to the City in the Des Moines area, saw Fathallah’s videos and was impressed by his visual storytelling. Olsen began Say Hello to the City in 2015 and wanted to better represent the city and its people online through interviews. The two met in November 2016 when Olsen interviewed Fathallah for his blog and they became fast friends.

“The first thing I saw (when I received the nomination) was that Evan had nominated me … and I read through it and it was really kindly worded and … I appreciated that,” Fathallah said.

“I felt like he embodied a lot of the things that make Des Moines’ creative scene so attractive,” Olsen said in an email. “He’s clearly talented, but he’s also very approachable and down-to-earth.”

The award ceremony for the 2017 finalists and the public will be held at the 2017 Young Professional (YP) of the Year Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at The Grand Hall at The Temple for Performing Arts hosted by the Des Moines Register and the Young Professionals Connection.

Public voting for the 12 nominated artists was available from Jan. 8-21 and, combined with a judging panel, will determine the winners in each of the three categories including YP of the Year Award, Amy Jennings YP Impact Award and the Ashley Okland YP Community Impact Award.

Tickets to the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at DesMoinesRegister.com/YP17 or credit card purchases are accepted at the door. Email events@dmreg.com or call (515) 619-6548 for questions or concerns.