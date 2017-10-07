The First Amendment has power, for better and for worse

BY JESSIE SPANGLER

For the last week, pretty much every other post on my Facebook feed has had something to do with athletes taking a knee during the national anthem.

First of all, let’s appreciate two things: we live in a country that allows us to discuss these sorts of things on social media and every American has a right to peacefully protest.

It’s called your First Amendment right, and it allows us so many freedoms that we have taken for granted, such as freedom of religion, freedom of press and freedom of speech.

I believe our First Amendment right should be used to help make a difference in this world. By taking a knee, these athletes are trying to call attention to themselves for one reason: to make a difference. America needs change, and we all need it badly.

Our First Amendment right should be used to help call attention to those who need help, such as those in Puerto Rico who cannot get food, water or medical supplies. Puerto Rico is on its knees right now, yet our embarrassingly ignorant president is only concerned about players kneeling during the national anthem.

But only because he believes they’re disrespecting the flag, not because he’s suddenly come aware of the systematic racism that is in this country, the racism that he is contributing to.

President Trump has been using the First Amendment like crazy by blowing up everyone’s Twitter feeds with ignorant, cringeworthy tweets that are usually pointless. But hey, he’s allowed to do that. Now, as president, maybe he should think a little more before attacking the mayor of Puerto Rico or once again telling people not to listen to the fake news, ironically, telling that to the citizens of Puerto Rico, who currently have much bigger things to worry about.