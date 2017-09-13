New associate dean enjoys “close-knit” community on Drake campus

Photo by Haley Hodges

BY HALEY HODGES

Though not new to Drake University this year, Joe Campos has just begun his new role as associate dean. Before accepting the role as associate dean, Campos worked as the community standards officer last year.

“Joe serves as a University resource for all matters that affect your student experience,” said Dean of Students Jerry Parker in a Sept. 1 email introducing Campos as the new associate dean of students. “Joe will be specifically focusing on efforts to support and work in partnership with the director of fraternity and sorority life, coordinator for student disability services, coordinator for case management and student disability services and the community standards officer in concert with (myself), dean of students.”

Before Drake, Campos worked in Iowa State University’s office of student conduct and the University of Illinois housing office before that.

“I really value education and I see education as not just something we get in the classroom but as things we can, with the right guidance, that we can learn from doing,” Campos said. “Things that we experience and do outside of the classroom, meeting new people, trying new ideas, that can be a really valuable experience. I enjoy seeking those things in my personal life so working someplace with that value set seemed like a good fit and so far, so good.”

Campos said he originally was interested in studying pre-med before realizing it was important for him to work toward something he enjoyed and was good at. He then switched and got his bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in Spanish, followed by a master’s degree in educational leadership.

From there, Campos got involved in higher education and last year, found his way to Drake, a school he said is a lot smaller than any he’s ever worked at. He said there are always pros and cons of big or small schools but he likes Drake for its “close-knit” community.

“Everyone seems really eager to bring other motivated and excited people on board,” Campos said.

As associate dean of students, Campos’ job is to connect with students and student life. He said he invites students to stop by his office in Old Main 205 and meet with him over a cup of coffee, which he said he is constantly interested in drinking.

“Joe will serve as one of our primary University liaisons to the student body,” Parker said. “He will keep Drake’s leadership team informed and connected to student life and serve as the Dean of Students designee within the division of student affairs. And, he serves as a resource to you. Joe can provide assistance on a wide range of matters related to campus life for our undergraduate, graduate and professional students.”

Toward the end of last year, Campos said he had a chance to connect with Student Senate, something he will be involved with again this year as their advisor.

“Joe is Student Senate’s advisor so we work with him daily in order to move forward with our initiatives,” said Nathan Paulsen, student body president, in an email. “Joe is also always a good source for us when we work with the administration. His role is to be the bridge between administration and the student body and he makes my job as President a lot easier than it would be without him.”

Though Campos is still new to his role, having only started as of Sept. 1, he said he is excited to move forward and reintroduce himself as a resource.

“After working with Joe last year and almost daily this year, it is clear that Joe adds great value to our campus community,” said Paulsen. “In almost every situation, Joe will always put student interest first and his desire to do this is very visible in every meeting or interaction I have with him.”