Music Review

XXXTentacion’s “17” is one of the worst albums of 2017

PARKER KLYN

Previous ArticleDrake Women's Soccer sweep the week
Next ArticleThe Tom Brady question
Comments (2)
  1. Audoba says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:16 PM

    Saying that it is the worst is a stretch to be honest. It is not good, but it has some positives. To be honest, X’s voice and production really hit me even though he did not put much emphasis on his lyrics. It seems that he concentrated more on those two as opposed to lyrics here, and even Kendrick co-signed it.

    Reply
  2. Jessy Spankyboy says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:39 PM

    I thought this was super insightful honestly. I think a lot of people are kind of riding this emo rap trend, and it’s refreshing to have an opinion that was perhaps less popular than the norm. I absolutely think you’re correct and I wasn’t a huge fan of it. It’s hard to brand yourself as a specific kind of artist and then go so completely in the other direction. I’m glad to see there’s still some honest reporting out there.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *