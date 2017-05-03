Drake Relays 2017 in photos

From elementary school kids to Olympians, all kinds of athletes competed in Drake Stadium once again this year. The Times-Delphic’s photographers Cassie Bauer, Josh Cook, Connor Finholt and Adam Rogan got some snaps of a handful of them.
American Chris Benard smiles after helping clean off a Relays worker who he’d accidentally splattered with sand during warm-ups for Friday’s triple jump competition. Photo by Adam Rogan
Benard kicks up sand during the triple jump. He finished second with a distance of Photo by Adam Rogan
Olympian Kirani James moves out of the starting blocks on Friday night. He set a Relays record in 2016 with a time of 44.08. | Photo by Adam Rogan
LaShawn Merritt crosses the finish line after rinning the 400-meters in a Rio Rematch. | Photo by Connor Finholt
LaShawn Merritt welcomes cheers from the stands after winning the 400-meter with a time of 45.41. Photo by Adam Rogan
Drake Relays fans cheer, hoping LaShawn Merritt will throw them one of his victory roses. Photo by Adam Rogan
Iowa-native Jenny McCarthy speaks with the press after winning yet another Relays 1500-meter. Photo by Adam Rogan
Triple jumper Christian Taylor speaks with members of the media after taking gold with a distance of 16.93 meters. Photo by Adam Rogan
A network cameraman smiles as he interviews a Relays athlete. Photo by Adam Rogan
Relays fans brave the cold and rain. | Photo by Adam Rogan
Reed Fischer crosses the finish line after setting a new Drake record in the 5000-meter race on Thursday night. | Photo by Josh Cook
Reed Fischer gives the fans some love. | Photo by Josh Cook
In the women’s university 4×100, Drake junior Rai Ahmed-Green finishes her leg as Mary Young begins hers. Photo by Adam Rogan
Simpson relay runners drop the baton. Photo by Adam Rogan
Collegiate relay runners await the baton. | Photo by Connor Finholt
Augastana looks to move up in a packed relay race. | Photo by Connor Finholt
A Relay runner prepares to receive the baton. | Photo by Connor Finholt
Runners wait in the starting blocks. | Photo by Connor Finholt
Iowan high schoolers after one of their races. Photo by Adam Rogan
Over the bar! | Photo by Cassie Bauer
So close. | Photo by Cassie Bauer
Shot putters accept their “Throw for the Dough” checks. Dani Bunch finished in first, Brittany Smith took second and Jeneve Stevens third. Photo by Adam Rogan
