Drake student arrested on narcotics charges

Photo courtesy of Polk County Jail

BY JAKE BULLINGTON

First-year Brandon Pacente, 19, of Lombard, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday on several narcotics charges at Carpenter Hall.

According to the Polk County Jail records, Pacente was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver Schedule I drugs (marijuana) and one charge of possession with intent to deliver Schedule II drugs (amphetamines).

Bail was set at $160,000 and Pacente was released shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Interim Dean of Students Dr. Jerry Parker stated in an email that he was unable to comment on specifics of the case.

Police records of the arrest were unavailable because of the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.