Students can now use bulldog bucks with Uber

Image by Uber [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons.

BY JESS LYNK

Drake University has partnered with Blackboard to add a new way for students to use their bulldog bucks: on an Uber ride.

Students can now use their bulldog bucks account to pay for an Uber ride. Instead of adding a credit card, students now have the option to add their “campus card.”

Last year, Blackboard partnered with Uber, “because they thought it was a really good cause of providing students with an easy way for a safe ride,” according to Sara Heijerman, the Student Services manager.

Blackboard is how Drake does the “behind the scenes” work on meal plans, bulldog bucks and other drake card work, according to Heijerman.

Heijerman said it was a simple decision that was made because it was just another option for students from Blackboard.

“It just seemed like an easy addition to our bulldog bucks program,” Heijerman said. “Safety is always a good issue to look into something … If you are needing to get somewhere late at night or you are leaving a party and just want to make sure you have a safe ride if you are wanting to explore the city, anything like that; this is a great reason to use public transportation.”

Drake is one of the early adopters of the program. As of Tuesday, only 33 schools have the system.

Students can load money into their bulldog bucks account in the same way they load money for laundry. It does not take from students’ flex dollar account, meal plan or their printing money account.

Heijerman also said that part of the appeal of this program is that parents can put money in a student’s bulldog bucks account, specifically for this service.

“Obviously Uber has not been in Des Moines for very long, it has been here a few years, but as it picks up popularity in the city I think it could be a really good service for students to get used to using,” Heijerman said.

Students can use their card, just like a credit card, to pay for Uber rides anywhere Uber is available.

