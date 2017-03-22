Student Activities Board hosts Student Showcase

Photo courtesy of Jordan Lundquist

BY NATALIE LARIMER

The Student Activities Board (SAB) is sponsoring the first annual Student Organizational Showcase on March 22 at 7 p.m.

“This event is geared to appreciate the variety of clubs and activities we have on campus, as well as to encourage the student body to get involved whenever possible,” SAB Campus Impact Co-Chair Elsa Asri said.

The showcase will feature many Drake-sponsored groups.

“We started reaching out to various organizations on campus,” Asri said. “We wanted the event to be as inclusive and diversified as possible. That’s why we have a wide range of performers from different backgrounds, including some multicultural organizations.”

Organizations that will be showcased range from acapella group The Brocal Chords to the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) to the South Asian Student Association (SASA).

The program was a part of president of SAB Nick Jenderko’s running platform. Now that he won the presidency, he is excited to get the programs started.

“It’s really exciting that a piece of my platform is being accomplished. However, it was all thanks to (Campus Impact Co-Chairs) Elsa and Elena,” Jenderko said. “They worked so hard to plan this event and have done a fantastic job carrying it out.”

This event is part of an initiative from SAB to include more Drake organizations in its events this year.

“We would like the student body to have fun for an evening getting to know the various organizations on campus and perhaps even get involved with these organizations in the future,” Asri said. “This event is geared to appreciate the variety of clubs and activities we have on campus, as well as to encourage the student body to get involved whenever possible.”

In including the organizations, students are able to see what Drake has to offer and also see if they would like to join any of the featured organizations.

The SAB Student Showcase is a chance for varied organizations to come together for one event, something that is rare for Drake to host.

“I, for one, am looking forward to just having fun and seeing all these organizations come together and show just how amazing and vibrant Drake’s student body is,” Asri said.

From the diversity of the organizations involved, the showcase aims to make students realize how diverse Drake’s campus is.

The showcase will be a collection of five- to eight-minute performances from the various organizations.

It is to be held at Pomerantz Stage in Olmsted. Each performance will be by a specific student organization and will be an opportunity to show the student body the different kinds of clubs and teams there are on campus.

The only other opportunity students have to see these clubs in one space is the activities fair at the beginning of each semester, but this program will have the clubs show what they actually do.

“I think it’ll be an awesome way to really bring organizations and the student body together and provide a sense of unity on campus,” Jenderko said. “I hope this event is the start of a longstanding tradition at Drake.”